Rothera selects Adaptive’s Aeron Exchange Accelerator to build its CFTC-regulated event contracts exchange and clearing platform

LONDON & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adaptive, the experts in custom trading technology solutions, today announced that Rothera, the US-based CFTC regulated event contract market, has successfully launched its institutional-grade exchange and clearing platform using Adaptive’s Aeron Exchange Accelerator technology.

Delivered in less than 5 months, the platform enables Rothera to offer trading in swaps related to emergent and planned world events, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Built for scale, the underlying Aeron-based architecture supports thousands of concurrent contracts across the low latency, high-availability platform in a 24/7 environment.

Rothera selected the Aeron Exchange Accelerator for its combination of high-performance exchange technology, accelerated delivery, and client ownership. The accelerator platform provides core trading features out-of-the-box and is built on Aeron’s market-leading open-source technical foundations. It combines the low latency, high throughput and resilience required for 24/7 trading, as well as an extensible, modular architecture designed for future growth.

Moreover, the model gives Rothera the flexibility to build differentiated business logic on top, while retaining control of its overall roadmap and ownership of its bespoke IP.

Tom Chippas, CEO at Rothera, commented: “Time-to-market was critical for us. Launching in time for The World Cup was imperative and we had less than 5 months to build. We needed to move fast but did not want to compromise on the technical foundations, or accept the longer-term constraints that typically come with vendor technology. The Aeron Exchange Accelerator struck the balance, allowing us to launch quickly while assuring flexibility for our roadmap and ownership of our unique IP.”

Matt Barrett, CEO and Co-founder at Adaptive, added: “Rothera is pioneering the next generation of regulated, institutional-grade event contract market infrastructure. They needed more than just a fast launch; they required a future-proof technology foundation capable of handling immense concurrent volumes 24/7, without sacrificing performance. The Aeron Exchange Accelerator was specifically designed for this exact paradigm shift—giving ambitious operators the institutional scaffolding they need to deploy rapidly, while ensuring they retain 100% of the proprietary IP that drives their true market value.”

As event contract markets continue to experience unprecedented growth, the modularity of the exchange platform positions Rothera to seamlessly expand beyond binary events into broader derivative products and asset classes over the coming months.

About Adaptive

Adaptive are the leading experts in custom trading technology solutions, crafting bespoke front-office platforms across asset classes for financial services firms wanting to own their technology to differentiate.

Amongst Adaptive’s technologies, Aeron®, is the global standard for high-throughput, low-latency, resilient trading systems, on-premise and in the cloud. With offices in London, New York, Barcelona, Montréal, and Manila, Adaptive ensures seamless global reach and support.

www.aeron.io / www.weareadaptive.com

About Rothera

Rothera is a US-based, CFTC-regulated exchange and clearinghouse built for event contract markets. Designed as a neutral marketplace, Rothera provides institutional-grade trading and clearing infrastructure for futures commissions merchants, intermediaries, market makers and other firms. Rothera is led by a team with decades of experience in building and managing institutional trading venues, and was founded as a joint venture between Robinhood and Susquehanna International Group. The company is committed to advancing responsible growth of event markets through reliable operations, robust controls, strict compliance standards, and transparent contracts that can help participants express views on future outcomes, understand market expectations, and manage event-driven risk. To learn more, visit www.rothera.io