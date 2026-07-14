Curio® Engages Sargent & Lundy to Begin Engineering Design Phase of NuCycle® Facility

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curio®, a leader in advanced nuclear recycling technologies, today announced Sargent & Lundy will begin engineering and facility design for the process building that will house Curio's NuCycle® advanced nuclear fuel recycling technology. The engagement launches formal design development and marks a defining milestone: NuCycle is moving from technology development into engineering execution.

With Sargent & Lundy's help, Curio will design the plant that will recycle used nuclear fuel at scale, strengthening U.S. energy security, and closing the domestic fuel cycle. Share

Sargent & Lundy's multidisciplinary teams will translate Curio's proprietary process systems into an integrated, buildable, and licensable industrial facility, establishing the engineering basis that will support licensing before the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). The process building is being designed to ensure the plant architecture supports NuCycle technology’s operational readiness, safety, maintainability, and scalable infrastructure needed for future deployment.

Leaders of both companies framed the engagement as a pivotal step toward commercial-scale nuclear fuel recycling.

"As we approach commercialization of our NuCycle technology, we are achieving multiple milestones at a rapid pace," said Edward McGinnis, President & CEO of Curio. "We have proven the science behind NuCycle. Now, with Sargent & Lundy's help, we will design the plant that will recycle used nuclear fuel at scale, strengthening U.S. energy security, and closing the domestic fuel cycle."

Speaking for Sargent & Lundy, Shiven Sulkar, Executive Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer, added, "Innovation is the foundation of Sargent & Lundy's legacy and the engine of our future. As we partner with Curio to advance the NuCycle facility design, we're applying more than a century of engineering excellence to help realize a transformative vision for nuclear fuel recycling. Our teams combine proven methodologies with forward-looking technologies to ensure innovation delivers safety, scalability, and sustainability for the next generation of nuclear power. This collaboration with Curio underscores Sargent & Lundy's role in advancing nuclear solutions that strengthen grid reliability, support long-term fuel-cycle resilience, and expand clean-energy capacity across the U.S. power market."

The design effort now underway includes site evaluation, development of facility design criteria, and conceptual design of the process building and supporting facilities — advancing the project toward detailed design, NRC licensing, and a sustainable domestic nuclear fuel cycle.

About Curio

Curio (https://www.curio.energy/) stands at the forefront of nuclear technology innovation, driving breakthroughs in sustainable nuclear power generation, fuel recycling, and waste management to usher in The 2nd Nuclear Era®. Committed to pioneering new solutions that reshape the future of nuclear energy, they are fostering partnerships and innovations that will redefine the industry for generations to come. Curio has achieved lab-scale validation across four DOE national labs, secured more than $14M in competitive federal grants, and partnered with Utilities Service Alliance (USA) for collaboration and supplier-partner agreement options for its 18 operating U.S. member reactors. Curio was recently recognized by Fast Company Magazine, which named NuCycle as a winner of the 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards.

About Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy is one of the world’s longest-standing full-service architect engineering firms. Founded in 1891, the firm is a global leader in power, energy, and decarbonization with expertise in nuclear power, conventional power, renewable energy, grid modernization, data centers, energy storage, environmental services, and carbon capture. Sargent & Lundy delivers comprehensive project services – from consulting, design, and implementation to construction management, commissioning, and operations/maintenance – with an emphasis on quality and safety. The firm serves public and private clients in the power, energy, industrial, and government sectors. For more information, visit sargentlundy.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.