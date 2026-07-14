Blueair Unveils World’s First Wool EcoLast™ Filter, Raising The Standard For Environmental Air Purification

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueair, the global leader in air health, announces that the world’s first biobased wool filter for air purifiers is now available, setting a new standard for what clean air is made of. A better choice for you and the planet: Blueair is unveiling this industry-first filter after a two-year journey of material exploration, testing, and refinement.

“Our collaboration with Lanaco reflects that engineering approach, bringing together expertise to explore next-generation filtration technologies that can deliver cleaner air without compromising performance," said Lars Dunberger, Blueair. Share

In partnership with Lanaco, a New Zealand-based wool technology company, Blueair engineered a bio-based, USDA-certified wool filter that uses biodegradable alternatives while maintaining its high performance standards.

"At Blueair, technology decisions are driven by measurable user value. Every material and component must show improvements in filtration performance, airflow, durability, and overall system efficiency to clean air more efficiently,” said Lars Dunberger, Blueair’s Head of Technology. “Our collaboration with Lanaco reflects that engineering approach, bringing together expertise to explore next-generation filtration technologies that can deliver cleaner air without compromising performance."

Designed in Sweden. Born in New Zealand.

Made with real wool and 100% USDA Certified Biobased material, and free from harmful chemicals and microplastics, the new EcoLast Wool Filter features a 50% longer lifetime than regular filters*. Designed for the Blue Pure 211i Max air purifier, the new filters offer an 18-month lifetime and effectively capture allergens such as dust, pollen, and pet dander, removing 99.97%¹ of airborne particles.

NASA-tested materials. Built for the Home.

Wool material from Lanaco has proven effective in the toughest environments, even during NASA’s Artemis missions to the moon and back, as part of the vehicle’s emergency air protection systems.

“For 30 years, Blueair has stayed true to its mission of helping people breathe cleaner, better air. Our partnership with Lanaco, which brings the industry's first filter to market, shows what that mission can achieve,” said Andy Lu, Blueair CEO. “We have spent the past two years working hand in hand with Lanaco to bring this groundbreaking achievement to the masses. Thirty years in, and we continue to pioneer what air wellness can mean for people's everyday lives.”

For more information on the partnership, visit Blueair.com.

About Blueair:

Blueair is a global air wellness brand dedicated to enhancing health and well-being by creating cleaner, fresher, and healthier indoor environments. Founded in Sweden in 1996, Blueair has been at the forefront of air wellness innovation, developing advanced solutions that go beyond purification to improve overall indoor air quality. From reducing airborne pollutants and allergens to optimizing humidity and promoting better breathing, Blueair’s award-winning innovations are designed to support a holistic approach to well-being. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and thoughtful design, Blueair makes air wellness accessible to all. Learn more at www.blueair.com and follow Blueair on Instagram and TikTok.

*Based on internal tests of EcoLast filter loading capacity vs standard 211i Max filter