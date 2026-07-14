QuSecure QuProtect R3 Listed in AWS “ICMP” for the U.S. Federal Government

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuSecure™, Inc., a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and cryptographic-agility company helping organizations manage cryptographic risk and prepare for quantum-resilient security, today announced that it listed QuProtect R3™ in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

QuSecure's new availability through the AWS ICMP gives Federal and Intelligence Community organizations streamlined access to QuSecure's crypto-agility and post-quantum cryptography platform. Share

QuProtect R3 is a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and crypto-agility platform that helps government organizations discover, inventory, manage, and enforce cryptographic policy across existing networks. The platform enables migration to quantum-resilient cryptography without requiring application redesign or hardware replacement while protecting sensitive data and communications across enterprise IT environments, tactical networks, and mission-critical operations.

“Government agencies need practical ways to prepare for post-quantum cryptography while maintaining security across today’s systems,” said Brian Cunningham, QuSecure EVP of Strategy & Growth. “QuProtect R3 can help organizations assess cryptographic exposure, manage cryptographic policy, and deploy quantum-resilient protections across existing environments. We are pleased to offer QuProtect R3 on ICMP to give more federal customers access to QuSecure’s technology.”

About QuSecure

QuSecure is a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and crypto-agility pioneer that provides the cryptographic control plane for enterprise cryptographic infrastructure. Recognized as the Global Post-Quantum Cryptography Product Leader, QuSecure enables organizations to build a complete cryptographic inventory across their networks, enforce policy-based governance, and roll out compliant cryptography, from TLS upgrades to full post-quantum migration, without application rewrites. Its QuProtect R3 platform enables security teams to swap algorithms and push cryptographic policy changes across their entire network from a single control plane. Backwards compatible with legacy infrastructure, QuProtect R3 operates across cloud, on-premises, air-gapped, and sovereign environments, supporting compliance with CNSSP 15/NSM-10, CNSA 2.0, PCI DSS, DORA, and more. Customers include U.S. defense agencies, global financial institutions, and critical infrastructure providers. Learn more at www.qusecure.com.