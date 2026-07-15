Skybound Service Partners Continues Significant Growth Following Last Year’s Launch

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skybound Service Partners (“Skybound”), a leading commercial roofing services platform backed by Garnett Station Partners that partners with best-in-class commercial roofing companies, today announced three recent acquisitions and accompanying growth initiatives highlighting its significant progress in building the premier commercial roofing platform in the United States.

Founded in June 2025, Skybound has a unique partnership model designed to provide entrepreneur and founder-led commercial roofing operators with access to institutional resources, technology capabilities and growth infrastructure to support their continued success and expansion. Skybound’s suite of technology and analytics – including proprietary AI tools, drone technology for roof inspections and assessments, advanced construction management and estimating software and predictive data analytics capabilities – enables consistent organic growth and operational efficiency at scale. This differentiated approach has supported 15%+ organic growth across the portfolio while preserving the entrepreneurial culture and local identity of each partner brand and creating opportunities for employees and leaders across the platform.

As part of today’s update, Skybound announced three new partnerships with leading, highly regarded commercial roofing contractors:

David M. Maines & Associates – Founded in 1989 in Lewistown, PA with operations across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

– Founded in 1989 in Lewistown, PA with operations across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Unicoat Industrial Roofing – Founded in 2000 in Bradenton, FL with operations across Florida and the Southeast.

– Founded in 2000 in Bradenton, FL with operations across Florida and the Southeast. Technique Roofing Systems – Founded in 1992 in Helena, OH with operations across Ohio and the Midwest.

These three companies join the two commercial roofing contractors that partnered with Skybound in the summer of 2025:

Roof Technology Partners – Founded in 2011 in Woodstock, GA with operations across the Southeast and Texas.

– Founded in 2011 in Woodstock, GA with operations across the Southeast and Texas. Quality Trusted Commercial Construction & Roofing – Founded in 2005 in Minneapolis, MN with operations across the Midwest.

Over the course of the last 12 months, the platform also launched greenfield operations in four major markets: Houston, TX; Dallas, TX; Birmingham, AL; and Chicago, IL, expanding Skybound’s reach into nine branch locations across the United States.

“At Skybound, we are building the premier commercial roofing platform by partnering with exceptional regional operators who are already winning in their markets and providing them with cutting-edge resources for them to reach their full potential,” said Joe Dougherty, Skybound’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our exponential growth over the past year is due entirely to the strength of our excellent team and partner companies, our commitment to outstanding service and the power of our long-term partnership model. We operate in a $50 billion market with significant runway ahead, and we remain focused on executing the disciplined, partnership-driven growth strategy that has defined our first year.”

Jack Miner, Founder of Skybound, added, “Today’s announcement demonstrates Skybound’s ability to scale through a combination of organic and acquisition-driven growth. We continue to see significant opportunity for consolidation and scale advantages in the commercial roofing sector, and our platform is well-positioned to capitalize on these dynamics. We are proud to be building a reputation as a partner-of-choice for successful operators in the industry through our founder-friendly, partnership-based approach, and we look forward to unlocking compounding value as we continue to scale the platform alongside our leading partner brands.”

Through its five announced partnerships, all of which have retained their brand names and local leadership teams, Skybound has built a multi-regional platform focused on roof replacements, service and other specialty repair services for a diverse set of commercial customers and end markets. Skybound’s continued success and expansion is backed by Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages approximately $4.5 billion of assets.

About Skybound Service Partners

Skybound Service Partners is a leading commercial roofing services platform focused on partnering with best-in-class family and founder-backed contractors across the United States. Skybound is dedicated to supporting and growing its partner companies and their teams while maintaining each company’s culture and legacy. For more information, please visit skyboundservicepartners.com.

About Garnett Station Partners

Garnett Station Partners is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 that manages approximately $4.5 billion of assets. Garnett Station partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite and manage investments. Core sectors include consumer and business services, health and wellness, automotive, and food and beverage. Garnett Station's culture is based on the principles of entrepreneurship, collaboration, analytical rigor and accountability. For more information, please visit garnettstation.com.