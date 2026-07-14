Intapp expands strategic partnership with Moody’s to bring counterparty intelligence directly into professional workflows via Intapp Celeste

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deal professionals and risk teams spend significant time switching between platforms to gather counterparty intelligence — often at the precise moment a decision is in motion. Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Moody’s that helps reduce that friction.

Clients across the legal, private capital, and accounting verticals will benefit from new integration between Moody’s data and Intapp Celeste, Intapp’s agentic AI platform purpose-built for professional firms.

Through natural conversation, Celeste surfaces Moody’s financial risk intelligence, entity screening results, ownership structures, and company intelligence directly within the workflows professionals use every day — no context-switching required. By moving from data access to embedded intelligence, Intapp and Moody’s enable clients to unlock greater value:

Deal professionals can surface Moody’s counterparty risk signals, ownership structures, and financial health indicators directly within Intapp DealCloud at the moment of decision — enabling faster, better-informed deal execution.

Professional services firms can directly access Moody’s entity and ownership data within new business intake and conflicts workflows — accelerating client onboarding and strengthening regulatory defensibility.

Private capital and accounting firms can directly access Moody’s credit signals and counterparty screening during portfolio monitoring, fund diligence, and entity verification — reducing manual research and context switching while accelerating decision-making.

“Professional services firms operate in high-stakes, relationship-intensive environments where decisions carry long-term consequences,” said Helen Rider, Head of Global Sales at Moody’s. “Moody’s data has always been designed for exactly these moments — and our expanded partnership with Intapp now puts that intelligence inside Intapp’s AI-native workflows. That's the kind of embedded intelligence that changes how professional services firms operate.”

The Celeste and Moody’s integration is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an emerging open standard for connecting AI systems to external data sources and tools. Moody’s MCP server allows its data and analytics to be accessed programmatically by AI platforms like Celeste, enabling richer, more contextual responses grounded in structured financial intelligence.

“Celeste was designed to meet professionals in their workflow — not pull them out of it,” explained Don Coleman, Chief Operating Officer at Intapp. “Integrating Moody’s intelligence through MCP is a perfect expression of that vision. Our clients can now surface counterparty risk, credit signals, and entity data through a natural conversation with Celeste, without breaking their concentration or their process. This sets a new standard for how AI serves professional services — and marks a meaningful next chapter in our partnership with Moody’s.”

The Celeste and Moody’s MCP integration is available now to Intapp customers with an active Moody’s data subscription. Existing customers can activate the integration through their Intapp customer success team; no additional licensing is required on the Intapp side.

For more information, visit intapp.com/celeste or contact your Intapp account representative.

About Intapp

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) is the governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries. Intapp’s vertically tailored agentic solutions are built for the specialized workflows, complex relationship networks, and professional compliance requirements of accounting, consulting, investment banking, law, private capital, and real assets firms. By applying Firm AI to core processes and data, Intapp helps partners, dealmakers, and advisors drive firm growth, manage compliance, and improve profitability. Learn why the world’s top firms trust Intapp’s industry-specific enterprise solutions at intapp.com.