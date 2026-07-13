Octagon Publishes Presentation Detailing Opposition to XFLT’s Proposed Sub-Adviser Change

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octagon Credit Investors, LLC (“Octagon”), a leading credit-focused asset manager and shareholder of the XAI Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE: XFLT) (formerly, XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust) (the “Fund” or “XFLT”), today announced that it has published a presentation to shareholders in connection with the Fund’s upcoming special meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2026 (the “Special Meeting”).

The presentation has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available here.

In the presentation, Octagon shares its rationale for opposing the new sub-advisory agreement, pursuant to which Rockford Tower Asset Management, L.L.C., a newly formed wholly owned subsidiary of King Street Capital Management, L.P., would be appointed as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser. The presentation also outlines Octagon’s alternative plan to reduce the fees charged to shareholders, simplify the Fund’s management structure and focus efforts on reducing the share price discount to NAV.

Octagon urges all XFLT shareholders to vote the BLUE proxy card AGAINST the proposal to approve the new sub-advisory agreement. Remember, only your most recently dated proxy card will be counted, regardless of how you voted previously.

Shareholders with questions or who need assistance voting their proxy card should contact Octagon's proxy solicitor:

Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC

(212) 257-1311 | (888) 368-0379 (toll-free)

info@saratogaproxy.com

Advisors

Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to Octagon. Spotlight Advisors LLC is providing strategic and financial advice to Octagon and Gagnier Communications is providing communications advice. Saratoga Proxy Consulting is serving as Octagon’s proxy solicitor.

About Octagon Credit Investors

Founded in 1994, Octagon Credit Investors is a $32 billion1 asset manager specializing in broadly syndicated loan, structured credit, multi-asset credit, and direct lending strategies. Octagon’s disciplined, time-tested investment process relies on fundamental credit analysis and active portfolio management to generate attractive risk-adjusted performance for its clients.

Octagon is majority-owned by Conning,2 a leading global investment management firm with a long history of serving insurance companies and other institutional investors. Octagon and Conning are part of Generali Investments,3 a platform of asset management firms operating in more than 20 countries, offering distinctive strategies in public and private markets and expert insights to help investors achieve long-term performance. Generali Investments is the asset management arm of the Generali Group, one of the world's largest insurance and asset management players.

For more information, please visit www.octagoncredit.com.

1 As of May 31, 2026.

2 Conning, Inc., Goodwin Capital Advisers, Inc., Conning Investment Products, Inc., a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, Conning Asset Management Limited, Conning Asia Pacific Limited, Octagon Credit Investors, LLC, Global Evolution Holding ApS and its subsidiaries, and Pearlmark Real Estate, L.L.C. and its subsidiaries are all direct or indirect subsidiaries of Conning Holdings Limited (collectively, “Conning”) which is one of the family of companies whose controlling shareholder is Generali Investments Holding S.p.A. (“GIH”) a company headquartered in Italy. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. is the ultimate controlling parent of all GIH subsidiaries.

3 Generali Investments Holding S.p.A., data as at end of Q4 2025 net of double counting. Generali Investments is part of the Generali Group, which was established in 1831 in Trieste as Assicurazioni Austro-Italiche. Generali Asset Management S.p.A. Società di gestione del risparmio, Generali Real Estate S.p.A. Società di gestione del risparmio, Infranity SAS, Sosteneo S.p.A. Società di gestione del risparmio, Sycomore Asset Management, Aperture Investors LLC (including Aperture Investors UK Ltd), Lumyna Investments Limited, Plenisfer Investments S.p.A. Società di gestione del risparmio, Conning, Inc., Conning Asset Management Limited, Conning Asia Pacific Limited, Conning Investment Products, Inc., Goodwin Capital Advisers, Inc. (collectively, “Conning”) and its subsidiaries (Global Evolution Asset Management A/S - including Global Evolution USA, LLC and Global Evolution Fund Management Singapore Pte. Ltd- Octagon Credit Investors, LLC, Pearlmark Real Estate, LLC and PREP Investment Advisers LLC) are part of Generali Investments, as well as Generali Investments CEE. Please note that the countries refers to the countries where the different funds of the asset management companies that are part of Generali Investments are registered for distribution. Please note that not all funds are registered in all the countries and not all the asset management companies are licensed to operate in such countries. Generali Investments Holding S.p.A. is the holding company holding, directly or indirectly, a majority of the shares in the asset management companies listed above.

Important Information

Octagon Credit Investors, LLC (“Octagon”), together with Gretchen Lam and Lauren Law (collectively, the “Participants”), has filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, accompanying BLUE proxy card, and other relevant documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the solicitation of proxies to vote AGAINST the approval of a new sub-advisory agreement at the special meeting of shareholders of the XAI Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (the “Fund”) scheduled to be held on July 30, 2026.

THE PARTICIPANTS STRONGLY ADVISE ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF THE FUND TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS, INCLUDING THE BLUE PROXY CARD, THAT HAVE BEEN OR WILL BE FILED BY SUCH PARTICIPANTS BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. SUCH PROXY MATERIALS ARE OR WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC’S WEBSITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV. IN ADDITION, THE PARTICIPANTS WILL PROVIDE COPIES OF THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITHOUT CHARGE UPON REQUEST.