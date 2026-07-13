MITER Brands Unveils New Triton™ Advanced Glass Systems Product Line

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITER Brands, a family of leading window and door brands, recently unveiled the launch of Triton Advanced Glass Systems. Thoughtfully engineered, manufactured with precision, and powered by a suite of industry-leading innovations, Triton Advanced Glass Systems are bolstered by a strategic collaboration with Corning Incorporated, the world’s leading innovator in glass, ceramics, and materials science, to deliver meaningful advantages for homeowners and window and door dealers. Triton Advanced Glass Systems are easier to install, provide greater comfort, improve energy efficiency, and offer enhanced storm protection.

“When it comes to making better windows, some brands just add glass. We add better glass,” said Jason Wilton, Vice President of Product Management for MITER Brands. “We are partnering with like-minded innovators like Corning and H.B. Fuller® to combine our deep expertise to set a new bar for home comfort and performance.”

Products in Triton Advanced Glass Systems’ lineup will offer a range of benefits depending on the selected glass package, including:

Lighter — Weight is reduced by up to 40% for improved usability and faster, easier installation

Stronger — Enhanced security, structural integrity, and scratch resistance

Clearer — Unmatched clarity and reduced distortion compared to conventional glass

Quieter — Outside noise is quelled by triple-pane and laminated glass units

More efficient — More stable home temperatures and monthly energy savings

Longer-lasting — Windows will retain peak performance longer with a fusion-bonded warm-edge spacer

Two products will be available under the Triton Advanced Glass Systems umbrella: Triton Advanced Impact and Triton Advanced Triple Pane.

Featuring micro-thin Corning® Enlighten™ Glass and the long-lasting H.B. Fuller® 4SG® Fusion Bonded Spacer, Triton Advanced Impact products will provide homeowners in Florida and other coastal regions with storm protection and the quiet comfort of traditional laminated glass in lightweight units. Triton Advanced Impact will replace the name Diamond Glass that is currently in the market for this offering.

Triton Advanced Triple Pane also takes advantage of Corning® Enlighten™ Glass and the H.B. Fuller 4SG Fusion Bonded Spacer to offer consumers a lightweight, triple-pane glass unit that seals out drafts, keeps outside noise at bay, and delivers year-round comfort. MITER Brands’ Sunrise Collection™, a premium brand of replacement windows and doors, will soon begin featuring this glass option in its products.

MITER Brands plans to continue developing innovative glass solutions for the Triton Advanced Glass Systems product line with the goal of helping homeowners live more comfortably.

To learn more, visit miterbrands.com/triton.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences. The name “MITER” is an acronym reflecting five of the company’s core strengths: Manufacturing, Innovation, Trust, Experiences, and Relationships. For more information, visit miterbrands.com.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, with a 175-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics, along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people’s lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning’s capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning’s markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

About H.B. Fuller

As the largest pureplay adhesives company in the world, H.B. Fuller’s (NYSE: FUL) innovative, functional coatings, adhesives and sealants enhance the quality, safety and performance of products people use every day. Founded in 1887, with 2025 revenue of $3.5 billion, our mission to Connect What Matters is brought to life by more than 7,100 global team members who collaborate with customers across more than 30 market segments in 150 countries to develop highly specified solutions that enable customers to bring world-changing innovations to their end markets. Learn more at www.hbfuller.com.