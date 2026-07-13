Specialty Building Products Named Trex’s Sole National Distribution Partner

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Specialty Building Products (SBP), a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America, today announced that Trex® (NYSE: TREX), the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing products, has named SBP its sole national distributor partner, further reinforcing SBP’s position as the nation’s premier source for specialty building products. The expanded agreement solidifies a relationship that dates back more than two decades and is expected to accelerate SBP’s growth in the category.

As Trex’s sole national distribution partner, SBP stands poised to benefit from Trex’s dominance in composite decking and its growing share of the residential railing market, thereby strengthening SBP’s own product portfolio and competitive position. What’s more, this exclusivity positions SBP to capture outsized growth as composites continue to take share from traditional wood decking and railing nationwide.

“This expansion of our relationship with Trex is a strategic milestone for SBP, further cementing our alignment with the industry’s leading outdoor living manufacturer,” said Jeff McLendon, President and CEO of Specialty Building Products. “Our growth has always been rooted in providing unmatched service and support to our suppliers and customers. Our role in this expanded partnership is to help build demand for our customers and provide the expertise and supply chain services they need to accelerate the growth of their Trex business.”

SBP’s deepened relationship with Trex comes shortly after SBP announced its geographic expansion to all 50 states and Canada through the acquisition of OrePac, a specialty building products distributor serving the Western U.S. As a result, Trex will have unparalleled access to SBP’s network of more than 15,000 dealers and retailers, and Trex’s products will be available through SBP for the first time in the states serviced by OrePac, including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii and California.

Adam Zambanini, President and CEO of Trex, stated, “SBP is now our only national distributor partner. We decided to expand our relationship based on their dynamic service capabilities and relentless drive for growth, and we are thrilled to solidify this relationship throughout North America. This year marks Trex’s 30th anniversary, and as we consider the next 30 years, it is clear that SBP shares our vision for the future – from growth through innovation to the continued evolution of our distribution model.”

One Identity, One Voice, One Culture

The Trex announcement aligns with SBP’s ongoing transition to a single, integrated national platform to give the company a clearer and more powerful presence across the building industry. Alexandria Moulding, Amerhart, Reeb, DW Distribution, Millwork Sales and U.S. LUMBER are now unified under the SBP brand. OrePac will continue operating under its current name for now as the brand unification continues westward.

McLendon commented, “As we bring our companies together under one name and deepen partnerships with manufacturers like Trex, we’re building a stronger, more unified platform for long-term growth and one that is better equipped to serve the evolving needs of our customers.”

By unifying its teams, expertise and resources, SBP is positioned to offer customers and suppliers a more efficient and consistent experience while giving them access to the full scale of the organization’s combined product and service capabilities.

About Specialty Building Products

Specialty Building Products (SBP) is at the core of the value chain for high value specialty building materials. SBP provides sales, marketing, manufacturing, assembly, customization, finishing and logistics solutions that bring a wide range of high value, SKU-intensive, and logistically complicated specialty building products to dealers and retailers serving the repair and remodel (R&R) and new construction marketplaces. Our best-in-class operations service the most respected manufacturers of the best and most innovative brands in the building products industry and local, regional and national building material dealers, retailers and industrial and OEM manufacturers. More information can be found at www.specialtybuildingproducts.com.