bet365 Sportsbook and Casino is Officially Betting On Alberta’s iGaming Market

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bet365, the world’s leading online sportsbook and casino, today announced its official participation in Alberta's iGaming market, marking a meaningful milestone in the company’s strategic growth across North America.

Already trusted in the Canadian market through operations in Ontario, bet365 is bringing its high-quality sportsbook and casino experience to Alberta. Customers across the province can access bet365’s top-tier and fan-focused offerings, including competitive odds, live betting opportunities, and its signature Early Payout Offer, where users receive winnings early when their team takes a decisive lead, in addition to a comprehensive casino platform.

“Canada is a key market for bet365, and cementing our brand’s presence in Alberta marks another milestone in our long-term commitment to Canadian sports fans,” said Trip Stoddard, Head of Development at bet365. “We're proud to work alongside Alberta's regulators to give fans a trusted platform to engage with the sports they love through a responsible, world-class experience.”

Showcasing the brand's dedication to fan-first value, bet365’s revolutionary Sub On Play On promotion is set to be a major fixture for Alberta sports bettors. Designed to keep players in the action, this industry-leading feature automatically rolls player-prop wagers, including anytime goalscorer, assists, and player shots over to the in-game substitute if the originally wagered player is replaced, keeping the bet alive for the remainder of the match. This player-friendly innovation has already taken the sports betting world by storm, fueling approximately $40 million in payouts globally during just the first 10 days of the 2026 World Cup. The integration of this promotion in Alberta underscores bet365's commitment to bringing unparalleled excitement and customer satisfaction to the Canadian market.

As part of its expanding investment in the Canadian iGaming market, bet365 has announced a partnership with the Canadian Football League (CFL). As an Official Sports Betting and Online Casino Partner of the CFL in Ontario and Alberta, bet365 will connect with football fans through premium CFL content, broadcast-visible media, digital storytelling and select fan-facing experiences throughout the season.

The partnership comes at an exciting time for the league, with the 2026 season culminating in the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary on Sunday, November 15. As Canada’s largest annual single-day sporting event, the Grey Cup provides a national stage for bet365 to engage CFL fans in a meaningful way, while reinforcing its commitment to delivering responsible and entertaining sports betting experiences within Canada’s regulated iGaming markets.

bet365’s participation in Alberta’s iGaming market builds on the momentum of the recent “Winning is Everything” brand campaign, which celebrates the brand’s commitment to strategic, competitive play while reinforcing its dedication to responsible gaming.

With betting on more than 96 sports, over one million live-streamed events annually, and more niche sports and leagues than any other sportsbook, bet365 is globally recognized as a fan-favorite platform. bet365 is committed to keeping play fun and safe for all customers. Responsible gaming practices include tools like spend and session limits, and all tools are integrated directly into the bet365 app to make it easy to monitor play.

About bet365

CA

At bet365, Winning is Everything. No participation trophies. No speeches. That’s why bet365 exists. Founded in 2000 and trusted by millions of players worldwide.

bet365 is committed to promoting safer gambling and providing tools to help customers stay in control like spend and session limits. All tools are integrated directly into the bet365 app to make it easy to monitor play. Learn more at https://responsiblegambling.on.bet365.ca.

Must be 18+ in Alberta and 19+ in Ontario. Alberta and Ontario only. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has concerns about gambling, visit ConnexOntario.ca.

For more information, please visit bet365.com and follow along on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

US

At bet365, Winning is Everything. No participation trophies. No speeches. That’s why bet365 exists. Founded in 2000 and trusted by millions of players worldwide.

bet365 is committed to promoting safer gambling and providing tools to help customers stay in control like spend and session limits. All tools are integrated directly into the bet365 app to make it easy to monitor play. Learn more at https://responsiblegaming.md.bet365.com/us.

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