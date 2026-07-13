SLB OneSubsea Awarded EPC Contract for Eni’s Baleine Phase 3 Project Offshore Côte d'Ivoire

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global energy technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB) announced today that its OneSubsea™ joint venture has been awarded a major multi-well engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract by Eni for Phase 3 of the deepwater Baleine project offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

Under the contract, SLB OneSubsea will deliver complete subsea production systems (SPS) for 13 wells, reinforcing its role as a core technology and execution partner on one of the most strategically significant offshore developments currently underway in the region.

The EPC scope includes subsea trees, umbilical, manifolds, multiphase flowmeters and control systems, along with installation, commissioning and life-of-field support. The integrated delivery model is designed to streamline execution and support the project’s fast-track development schedule.

"Baleine Phase 3 brings together scale and execution certainty," said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of SLB OneSubsea. "Through our subsea production system technology and by leveraging our established local presence, we are supporting Eni’s efforts to advance a complex, deepwater project efficiently while contributing to the long-term development of offshore resources in Côte d’Ivoire."

Project execution will be supported by SLB OneSubsea’s in-country presence and local capabilities, contributing to efficient delivery across the life of the project.

Key points

Eni has awarded SLB OneSubsea a multi-well EPC contract for the Baleine Phase 3 development.

The SPS contract covers 13 wells and includes subsea trees, umbilicals, manifolds, flowmeters and control systems, along with installation and commissioning.

SLB OneSubsea will execute the project through its established in-country presence and local capabilities, supporting efficient project delivery.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that has driven energy innovation for 100 years. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at SLB.com.

About SLB OneSubsea

SLB OneSubsea is driving the new subsea era that leverages digital and technology innovation to optimize our customers’ oil and gas production, decarbonize subsea operations and unlock the large potential of subsea solutions to accelerate the energy transition. OneSubsea is a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7 headquartered in Oslo and Houston, with 10,000 employees across the world. Find out more at onesubsea.com.

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