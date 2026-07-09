AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Missouri Farm Bureau Group’s Members and Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company of Missouri

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of Farm Bureau Town and Country Insurance Company of Missouri and New Horizons Insurance Company of Missouri. These companies are collectively called Missouri Farm Bureau Group (the group). Concurrently, AM Best also has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company of Missouri (FBLICM). All companies are domiciled in Jefferson, MO.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) of Missouri Farm Bureau Group reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The revision of the outlooks to stable from negative reflects the improvement in its operating performance within 2025 and 2026. This has allowed the group’s risk-adjusted capitalization to return back to the strongest level at year-end 2025, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). This is the result of surplus growth from positive operating results within the year.

Despite some significant weather activity within the year, the group’s management has been implementing additional underwriting disciplines to ensure profitability. These are supplemented by diligent rate activity and additional reinsurance coverage to ensure that the group is well-positioned to achieve underwriting gains.

The ratings of FBLICM reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. The company’s capitalization levels and operating results represent consistency in product performance and investment results, which serve as a source of stable cash flow for the overall organization. The company’s life and annuity offering and cross-selling rates indicate that it is dedicated to providing a comprehensive product suite to customers, which can aid policyholder retention, brand awareness and risk diversification.

The revision of FBLICM’s outlooks to stable from negative reflect improvements in the property/casualty rating unit’s balance sheet strength metrics and operating performance in 2025 and through the first quarter of 2026.

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