Metapack® Chosen by Currys to Support Delivery Operations Across the UK&I

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metapack, a ShipStation Global® brand and leader in ecommerce delivery management, was selected by Currys, the UK’s leading omnichannel technology and services retailer, to support its delivery operations. The appointment brings Metapack’s intelligent delivery technology directly to millions of Currys’ customers, giving shoppers delivery options at checkout and improved real time visibility on every order.

For a retailer of Currys’ scale, getting it right consistently across millions of orders demands best in class technology. Metapack’s intelligent platform brings unrivalled carrier connectivity with the data intelligence to improve customer experiences, business performance and reduce costs.

Research from Metapack’s 2026 Ecommerce Delivery Benchmark Report reveals that 61% of UK consumers are now willing to pay for premium delivery options such as next day or same day, up from 50% in 2024. Metapack's platform puts Currys in the best position to offer greater delivery choices.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Metapack, making it easier than ever before for customers to shop with Currys,” said Simon Boss, Director of Logistics and Home Delivery at Currys. “The technology will help us respond quickly to demand and deliver a more seamless shopping experience for our customers. It’s just one part of our mission to help everyone enjoy amazing technology.”

“We are proud to be chosen by Currys, a British institution and one of the country's most trusted retail names,” said Mark Honeyben, SVP and Managing Director, Europe at ShipStation Global. “Currys understands what delivery has become: a genuine driver of loyalty, revenue and brand reputation. The retailers leading in this space are those treating every post purchase interaction as an opportunity, not an obligation, and our platform gives Currys the intelligence and scale to do precisely that.”

To find out how Metapack is powering smarter delivery for the world’s leading retailers, visit www.metapack.com.

About Metapack®

Metapack is a leading intelligent delivery management platform for enterprise retailers and 3PLs, providing access to 350+ carriers and 4,000+ delivery services through a single integration. Serving the top UK and EU retailers, Metapack handles more than a billion shipments annually. Metapack is part of ShipStation Global®, the intelligent logistics platform that serves more than 3 million customers and moves over 3 billion shipments per year. Learn more at metapack.com.

About Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through 702 stores in 6 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us. In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys and in the UK we operate our own mobile virtual network, iD Mobile. In the Nordics we trade under the Elkjøp brand. We’re the market leader in all markets, able to serve all households and employing more than 25,000 capable and committed colleagues. We help everyone enjoy amazing technology. We believe in the power of technology to improve lives, helping people stay connected, productive, fit, healthy, and entertained. We’re here to help everyone enjoy those benefits and with our scale and expertise, we are uniquely placed to do so. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology to the full. The Group’s operations include one of Europe’s largest technology repair facilities, a sourcing office in Hong Kong and an extensive distribution network, centred on Newark in the UK and Jönköping in Sweden, enabling fast and efficient delivery to stores and homes. We’re a leader in giving technology a longer life through repair, recycling and reuse. We’re reducing our impact on the environment in our operations and our wider value chain and we aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. We offer customers products that help them save energy, reduce waste and save water, and we partner with charitable organisations to bring the benefits of amazing technology to those who might otherwise be excluded.