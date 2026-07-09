Elliptic Announces Circle’s Participation in Agentic Design Partner Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic, the global leader in digital asset intelligence, today announced that an affiliate of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (‘Circle’) (NYSE:CRCL) has joined its Agentic Design Partner Program, bringing together infrastructure providers, compliance teams, and technology leaders to help shape compliance solutions for autonomous, AI-driven financial activity.

This momentum follows an investment from Circle Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Circle, and builds on a longstanding collaboration between the companies. Circle has been an Elliptic customer for multiple years and has expanded its use of Elliptic’s compliance capabilities across a range of digital asset initiatives.

As stablecoins, tokenized assets, and AI-powered applications become increasingly integrated into financial services, new compliance challenges are emerging. Elliptic’s agentic compliance layer addresses these challenges by combining unique datasets, a scalable query platform and a set of agents that can detect and process alerts at the speed of AI. These capabilities are designed to help organizations maintain auditable, compliance-ready oversight as autonomous systems increasingly participate in financial activity.

The Agentic Design Partner Program reflects how Elliptic builds agentic compliance solutions. Elliptic believes agentic AI in regulated industries cannot be designed in isolation and must be built continuously with the compliance teams who operate it because the transaction patterns, behavioral signals and failure modes of autonomous agents have no equivalent in human-paced finance. Agentic Design partners can contribute real alert volumes, live transaction data and production-scale edge cases. In return, they help shape Elliptic's roadmap, get first access to new capabilities and help define the standard before the rest of the market catches up.

Circle’s participation in the Agentic Design Partner Program provides Elliptic with operational insights and real-world feedback as it develops solutions for emerging onchain financial workflows.

“As autonomous systems increasingly participate in financial activity, compliance and risk management must evolve alongside them. We’re excited to support Elliptic as they develop infrastructure designed to help enterprises navigate these emerging challenges and build more confidently in an increasingly autonomous onchain economy.” - Brian Schultz, Vice President of Corporate Development and Ventures at Circle.

"The compliance challenge for agentic on-chain finance is not theoretical. It is being solved right now, by the teams building the infrastructure. Other vendors in this space are now claiming agentic compliance. The difference is where you build it. We are building with Circle from inside the infrastructure agents will run on, not shipping a product from the outside and hoping it fits. Circle’s participation in our Agentic Design Partner Program and Circle Ventures’ investment reinforce the importance of building agentic compliance infrastructure from within the systems and workflows these applications will rely on." Simone Maini, CEO, Elliptic

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the leader in digital asset decisioning, we have built the most comprehensive platform for efficiently extracting cryptoasset data and intelligence across blockchains with the greatest accuracy.

Our platform’s unrivalled uptime, scalability, depth and breadth of our data and intelligence means exacting organizations choose Elliptic for their compliance, risk management, intelligence operations and blockchain infrastructure needs.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington D.C., Miami, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and X.