USAA and Wounded Warrior Project Launch $5 Million Initiative to Help Veterans Build Financial Security During the Transition to Civilian Life

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The transition from military service to civilian life is one of the most defining moments in a veteran’s life. While it opens the door to new opportunities, it can also bring financial uncertainty as veterans build new careers, support their families and adapt to a new way of life.

The initiative is expected to support more than 4,000 veterans during the period when financial vulnerability is often at its highest, helping participants build the knowledge, confidence and stability needed to thrive in civilian life. Share

To help veterans navigate that critical chapter, USAA and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) today announced the launch of Warrior Secure Start, a five-year initiative backed by a $5 million investment from USAA. Purpose-built for veterans during the first 24 months after military service, the program combines personalized financial education, one-on-one coaching and a one-time empowerment grant of $1,000 that participants unlock by completing key learning milestones, helping veterans turn financial uncertainty into long-term financial resilience.

The initiative is expected to support more than 4,000 veterans during the period when financial vulnerability is often at its highest, helping participants build the knowledge, confidence and stability needed to thrive in civilian life.

“Leaving military service is far more than changing careers. It is rebuilding a life,” said Juan C. Andrade, President and CEO, USAA. “It is a time filled with possibility, but it can also bring uncertainty as veterans establish new routines, support their families and make important financial decisions. Warrior Secure Start was created for that moment. Together with Wounded Warrior Project, we are helping veterans build the confidence and financial foundation they need for what comes next. Because when veterans take their next step after service, they should know someone is walking beside them.”

Addressing a Critical Need

The first two years after military service represent a pivotal period for many veterans as they navigate changes in income, housing, benefits and employment while adjusting to civilian life.

The financial challenges are clear: According to the USAA Educational Foundation's 2025 State of Personal Finance in the Military Community report, nearly 1 in 4 military-connected households state they have less than $500 in emergency savings. Furthermore, Wounded Warrior Project's most recent Warrior Survey found that 44.3% of warriors have little to no confidence they could find the money to cover a $1,000 emergency expense.

These findings underscore a broader reality: Financial education alone is often not enough. Veterans need personalized guidance, practical tools and support they can immediately put into action.

“Building a strong financial foundation early is critical to a warrior’s long-term well-being and resilience,” said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt. “We are deeply grateful for USAA's partnership on Warrior Secure Start and their longstanding commitment to the military and veteran community. Together, we are equipping warriors with the knowledge, resources and tools they need to build lasting financial stability and independence. By reaching warriors earlier, we can empower them to thrive long after military service and keep our promise to be there for them — no matter what.”

The integrated approach helps veterans build lasting financial habits while giving them the confidence to make informed decisions about budgeting, saving, debt management and long-term financial planning. By pairing education with action, the program aims to create sustainable financial resilience rather than short-term assistance.

A Broader Commitment to Whole-Person Support

For USAA, Warrior Secure Start is part of Honor Through Action, the company’s long-term commitment to investing in the military community by helping veterans and their families build stronger futures. Together, USAA and WWP are ensuring veterans have more than resources – they have trusted partners walking alongside them during one of the most important chapters of their lives. By helping veterans build financial confidence during the transition to civilian life, Warrior Secure Start is designed to create stronger futures for those who have served.

To learn more about USAA’s Honor Through Action movement, visit usaa.com/HonorThroughAction. To learn more about WWP’s Financial Readiness program, visit woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/financial-readiness.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and retirement solutions and serves more than 14.5 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and four overseas locations and employs more than 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, USAA supports national and local nonprofits serving military families and communities. With Honor Through Action, USAA advances policy, advocacy and philanthropy to support financial security, build meaningful careers and promote overall well-being across the military community. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or X (@usaa), or visit usaa.com.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is the nation's leading veterans service organization, focused on the total well-being of veterans, service members and their families. Our programs, advocacy and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.