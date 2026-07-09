RRBB Adds Fifth Tuck-In Firm Since Joining Current, Scaling a Pioneering Growth Model from New Jersey to a $44M Platform

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RRBB, one of Current’s largest and fastest-growing partner firms announced the addition of its fifth tuck-in firm since joining Current in August 2023. The milestone highlights RRBB’s role as a pioneer within the Current network, demonstrating how disciplined integration, operational innovation, and strategic investment can accelerate both inorganic and organic growth.

RRBB was Current’s first partner firm, joining in August 2023 with approximately $20 million in revenue. From the outset, the firm embraced Current’s approach to integration, technology enablement, access to capital, and global service delivery, establishing a repeatable model for scalable growth.

Just two months later, RRBB expanded its capabilities with the addition of Mendonca & Partners Certified Public Accountants LLC, an international tax firm based in Union, New Jersey, bringing deep import/export expertise and approximately $8 million in revenue. That same month, RRBB extended its footprint into New York City with the addition of Skwiersky Alpert & Bressler LLP, a Manhattan-based firm contributing $6 million in revenue and further diversifying the firm’s client base.

Growth continued in March 2025 with the addition of Kleespies, Horwitz & Associates, LLC, adding $3 million in revenue, followed by the July 2025 acquisition of Gail Rosen CPA PC, contributing an additional $2 million. Most recently, in January 2026, RRBB welcomed Offit & Roth P.A., led by President Michael Roth, nephew of RRBB CEO Dave Roth, adding $3 million in revenue and further strengthening the firm’s leadership bench.

Alongside its acquisition strategy, RRBB has continued to deliver consistent organic growth year over year by maintaining its people-first culture. Today, the firm generates more than $44 million in annual revenue, supported by a service line–led organizational structure, integrated processes across all offices, and a disciplined focus on data, automation, and AI to improve performance visibility and scalability.

As part of this evolution, RRBB has leveraged Current’s strategic technology partnerships, including Practice ERP, Aiwyn, and Laurel, alongside Current’s proprietary tax preparation software solutions to modernize workflows across the firm. These platforms will enable greater automation, improved cash flow and performance visibility, more seamless client payment experiences, and scalable tax preparation processes, allowing teams to spend more time on advisory work while maintaining consistency and quality across offices.

RRBB’s operating model has continued to mature with the addition of Amy Grant as Chief Operating Officer, previously Chief Tax Operations Officer at Berkowitz Pollack Brant, whose leadership has further sharpened execution, integration discipline, and the firm’s long-term vision to become a firm of the future.

“RRBB has shown what’s possible when you combine strong local firms with a clear integration strategy and the right operational foundation,” said Steve Stagner, CEO of Current. “From day one, they’ve leaned into technology, global delivery, and shared services, not as concepts, but as real drivers of scale. Their growth is a powerful example of how this model creates lasting value.”

“Current gave us the capital, infrastructure, and strategic support to think bigger and move faster, without losing who we are,” said Dave Roth, CEO of RRBB. “Each firm we’ve added strengthens our platform, expands our expertise, and reinforces our commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality service to clients across every location.”

As Current continues to expand nationally, RRBB stands as a leading example of how local firms can scale thoughtfully, using integration, technology, and talent to build enduring value.

About RRBB

RRBB provides its clients with a wide range of accounting, advisory, and consulting services. With offices in New Jersey and New York, RRBB offers big firm capabilities with boutique firm attention. For more information, visit www.rrbb.com.

About Current

Current is a national partnership of premier accounting and advisory firms. Built on a foundation of local leadership and entrepreneurial autonomy, Current empowers its partner firms with the resources, technology, and scale of a national platform. Founded by Jake Sloane and Frank Zhang and backed by Thrive Holdings, Current delivers enterprise-level support, global service delivery, and AI-driven innovation to more than 30 high-performing firms across the country. Named one of Accounting Today’s Best Firms for Technology, Current is redefining what it means to thrive in today’s professional services landscape. For more information, visit www.current.co.

“RRBB,” an independent member of Current, is the brand name under which Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A. and RRBB Advisors, LLC (including subsidiary entities) provide professional services. Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A. and RRBB Advisors, LLC (and its subsidiary entities) practice as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A. is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients, and RRBB Advisors, LLC (and its subsidiary entities) provide tax and business consulting services to their clients. RRBB Advisors, LLC (including subsidiary entities) and Current are not licensed CPA firms. The entities falling under the RRBB brand are independently owned and are not liable for the services provided by any other entity providing the services under the RRBB brand. Our use of the terms "our firm" and "we" and "us" and terms of similar import, denote the alternative practice structure conducted by Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A. and RRBB Advisors, LLC.