Commence Secures Position on $3.5B CMS RMADA 3 IDIQ, Expanding Its Role in Federal Health Policy Research and Model Evaluation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commence has been awarded a prime contractor position on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Research, Measurement, Assessment, Design, and Analysis (RMADA) 3 indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) vehicle.

RMADA is CMS's primary contract vehicle for the analytic and operational work behind its innovation agenda. The contract supports the full lifecycle of model work, from design and implementation through data analysis, monitoring, and rapid-cycle evaluation. The award comes as CMS pursues a long-term transformation of the U.S. healthcare system, one that delivers higher-quality, more affordable, and more accessible care through evidence-based payment and service delivery models. Central to that agenda is the advance of value-based care: testing innovative payment and care delivery models designed to improve health outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and scale value-based payment and service delivery across Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Commence has supported CMS for over two decades in its mission to protect and empower beneficiaries, ensure appropriate coverage, and safeguard the integrity of its programs. The company combines deep health domain expertise with AI-native solutions that help CMS teams detect quality of care risks earlier, move program integrity upstream from detection to prevention, and make evidence-based model decisions with confidence.

“Commence is positioned to help CMS bridge the operational gaps between quality oversight, payment integrity, and model innovation, areas that are increasingly interdependent,” said Sherly Binu, CMS Practice Lead at Commence. “Our vision is to be CMS's trusted partner in building the operational capabilities and intelligent systems that make value-based transformation sustainable, where oversight becomes a catalyst for innovation rather than a constraint and better care for beneficiaries is the measure of success.”

“This RMADA 3 award is a strong validation of Commence’s clinical, research, data, and advanced technology capabilities that we have built our reputation on for over two decades,” said Bryan Dorsey, Vice President of Business Development at Commence. “This vehicle strengthens our ability to assist CMS as it develops new care models and payment approaches that enhance quality of health care while reducing costs.”

About Commence

Commence, headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, is a mission-led, technology-driven company built to solve the hardest problems in public health to drive measurable outcomes. Its work spans program integrity and compliance, quality improvement and measurement science, health informatics, interoperability, and AI, delivered across the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and state health agencies. At its center is a data-centric philosophy grounded in a simple conviction: that better data, made accessible, connected, and usable, is the raw material of better decisions, better care, and better efficiency.

Commence. Greater Data for the Greater Good.

Learn more at commence.ai.