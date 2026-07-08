Empathy Named as a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Life Insurance, 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empathy, the technology leader transforming how the world plans for and deals with life’s hardest moments, today announced its been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Life Insurance, 2026, within the Bereavement and Estate Management Solutions category. Empathy serves more than 50 million policyholders across North America and the U.K. through its platform and product suite including Empathy Loss Support™, a comprehensive post‑loss care platform; Empathy LifeVault™, a digital legacy planning and organization tool; Empathy Leave Support™, for employees navigating disability leave; and Empathy Connect™, which brings together the enterprise engagement layer for financial advisors and agents from insurance and wealth firms. Its platform combines human care with purpose‑built AI and digital tools designed to reduce administrative burden while preserving empathy, trust, and human judgment in the moments that matter most.

“We’re pleased to share that Empathy has been identified as a Sample Vendor within the Bereavement and Estate Management Solutions category,” said Ron Gura, Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy. “We believe this recognition reflects the growing importance of helping insurers support families with unparalleled support across bereavement, estate management, legacy planning, leaves of absence, and more.”

Empathy’s inclusion comes at a time when insurers are increasingly looking beyond the policy itself to better support families across planning, loss, and legacy moments. The company works with leading insurers and financial institutions to help families navigate bereavement, estate management, care planning, and disability with greater ease. Empathy is committed to innovating for the millions of individuals they support, embedding these services within the systems people already rely on. Rather than generic tools, Empathy is building purpose‑built solutions designed for life’s hardest moments.

To learn more about Empathy, visit www.empathy.com.

About Empathy

Empathy is a leading technology company transforming how people plan for and deal with life’s hardest moments, serving more than 50 million policyholders across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Backed by $162 million from top-tier venture firms such as Index Ventures, General Catalyst, Adams Street Partners, and other leading funds, alongside strategic investments from global financial institutions, Empathy combines cutting-edge innovation with deep compassion to deliver unparalleled support for bereavement, estate management, legacy planning, disability, and more. Recognized by Apple, Google Play, and Fast Company, Empathy is setting the standard for modern family care and workplace benefits through human care and purpose-built AI shaped by context, expertise, and insight. Learn more at empathy.com.

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