MBA Insurance, a Division of Brown & Brown, Inc., Selects One Inc’s PremiumPay® to Modernize Inbound Payment Experience

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, today announced that MBA Insurance, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., has selected PremiumPay® to enhance its inbound digital payment capabilities. This strategic decision supports the organization’s ongoing commitment to delivering an efficient, seamless payment experience for its policyholders.

As one of the largest and most respected global insurance brokerages, Brown & Brown is consistently recognized for its commitment to exceptional customer service and its mission to deliver innovative solutions. In line with that promise, MBA Insurance will integrate PremiumPay to expand its digital capabilities and offer policyholders a wider range of secure, flexible inbound payment options, including popular platforms like PayPal, Venmo, alongside major credit and debit cards.

The company, which provides a broad portfolio of insurance solutions, including property and casualty, employee benefits, and personal lines, will also leverage PremiumPay to modernize its payment infrastructure, improve cash flow, and reduce manual processing.

“Today’s insurance customers expect a fast, convenient, and secure way to pay, and we’re proud to deliver on that expectation,” said Carlos Avila, President at MBA Insurance. “Partnering with One Inc and leveraging PremiumPay gives our policyholders more flexibility and ease, while streamlining operations and reducing friction for our team.”

“In today’s evolving insurance landscape, embracing digital solutions is essential to meeting rising customer expectations,” said Ian Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer at One Inc. “We’re proud to support MBA Insurance as they continue to embrace technology to elevate the policyholder experience. Innovations like PremiumPay promise a future-ready solution that simplifies inbound payments and delivers the digital speed, transparency, and convenience today’s policyholders expect.”

About One

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry for over 310+ carriers through a unified and frictionless payment network. Specializing solely in insurance, One Inc enhances carrier operations by cutting costs, boosting security, and improving customer experience. One Inc’s all-inclusive digital payments platform offers diverse payment options, multi-channel communications, and swift claim settlements, even for complex cases. As a leading digital payments platform, One Inc handles $120 billion in premiums and claims annually. Twice named among CNBC’s Top Global Fintech Companies and honored on the Inc. 5000 list for the previous four years running, One Inc stands as a leader in fintech innovation. For more details, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of approximately 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.