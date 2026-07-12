KKR Leads A$400 Million Financing Solution for Ampol

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced its cornerstone investment in a A$400 million (US$275 million) financing solution (the "Financing") for Ampol Limited (ASX: ALD) ("Ampol"), anchored by KKR's private credit and insurance platforms. The investment will support Ampol’s refinancing initiatives and other general corporate purposes, in line with its Capital Allocation Framework.

Listed on the ASX, Ampol operates an integrated fuel supply and marketing value chain in Australia that encompasses the Lytton refinery in Queensland, an extensive national network of terminals and pipelines, and a convenience retail footprint of approximately 1,700 sites. Ampol also maintains a significant presence in New Zealand with approximately 500 retail sites and has international operations via its trading and shipping capabilities based in Singapore and the USA.

KKR’s Asia Pacific Credit platform seeks to provide, among other private credit strategies, bespoke solutions to high-quality companies, entrepreneurs and sponsors that harness the strength of KKR’s private markets investment capabilities and its expertise as one of the largest alternative credit managers globally.

Diane Raposio, Partner and Head of Asia Credit and Markets, KKR, said, “We are focused on providing flexible capital to high-quality companies as they pursue their strategic objectives. Ampol is an established, strong investment-grade business with a long operating history and a sophisticated approach to capital management. We are pleased to partner with Ampol on this financing, building on KKR's track record in the ANZ region and across Asia Pacific.”

Greg Barnes, Group Chief Financial Officer, Ampol, said, “The transaction is another example of our proactive approach to funding and capital management. We are delighted with the significant support received from KKR on this occasion, and our collaboration with Temasek-backed Clifford Capital in arranging the transaction with our advisers. We have a meaningful presence in Singapore and value the partnership with KKR and Clifford Capital.”

KKR’s investment was supported by Clifford Capital, a Temasek-backed and Singapore-headquartered global infrastructure credit platform, reflecting the firm's capability in delivering tailored capital solutions and connecting institutional investors with leading corporates across the Asia Pacific region.

Vidyasagar Pulavarti, Chief Investment Officer, Asset Management, Clifford Capital, said, “Private investment grade credit continues to present compelling opportunities for institutional investors seeking resilient, long-term returns. We are delighted to collaborate with KKR, Ampol and Barrenjoey on this transaction, which underscores Clifford Capital Asset Management’s role as a trusted partner in accessing, structuring and delivering high-quality private credit assets, underpinned by rigorous investment discipline and robust Investment Committee oversight through our Private Investment Grade strategy.”

KKR is making this investment from its Asia Pacific Credit strategy and insurance platform. In Australia, KKR has provided bespoke solutions to Family Doctor, a leading group of general practitioner clinics, DBG Health, a leading pharmaceutical company, and Lendi, a leading fintech, and financings to companies and sponsors across a range of industries and private credit strategies. Since 2019, KKR has committed more than US$9.1 billion across 63 credit investments under its Asia Pacific Credit strategy, accounting for a total transaction volume of more than US$28.4 billion.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for the Financing in the United States or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. The Company has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the Financing in the United States or any other jurisdiction and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in any of these jurisdictions.

In particular, the Financing has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Financing may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. The offering is being made only to (a) persons outside of the United States or (b) "qualified institutional buyers" ("QIBs") within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act ("Rule 144A"). Prospective purchasers are hereby notified that the sellers or issuer of the Financing may be relying on the exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 144A or another available exemption from registration.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.