Venti Enters Long-Term Commercial Agreement to Introduce AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicles at Major North American Railroad’s Intermodal Terminals

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venti Technologies, a leader in autonomous vehicle (AV) logistics for industrial yards and logistics hubs, today announced it has been selected by a top North American intermodal railroad to bring AI-powered AV solutions to terminals across the U.S. in a bold strategy to reduce costs and improve safety. This will mark the first full-production use of autonomous container trucks in a large U.S. intermodal facility.

“We are pleased to be chosen to help our partner truly re-invent the supply chain at this important time,” said Heidi Wyle, PhD, Founder and CEO of Venti Technologies. “We share a common commitment to people, innovation, efficiency, and safety." Share

Under a long-term collaboration, the Class 1 railroad will deploy trucks customized with Venti’s proprietary precision-navigation technology, including software, sensors, and components, in fully operating rail yards. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Venti’s technology will initially be deployed at two of the busiest intermodal facilities in the United States and will load, move, and unload containers in full operational production without a driver in the vehicle. The company expects to deploy 100-plus autonomous container-moving trucks in eight of the railroad’s sites by 2027 and to grow the deployment to more than 600 by the end of the decade. A joint steering committee will govern the implementation and milestones. Venti is the only company outside China that has successfully operationalized physical AI autonomy for moving goods in heavy-logistics customer environments.

“We are pleased to be chosen to help our partner truly re-invent the supply chain at this important time,” said Heidi Wyle, PhD, Founder and CEO of Venti Technologies. “We share a common commitment to people, innovation, efficiency, and safety and a belief that transformation will yield numerous benefits for the world long into the future.”

About Venti Technologies

Venti Technologies is a world leader in autonomous vehicle logistics for industrial yards and logistics hubs: ports, airports, rail yards, warehouses, and factories. Founded in 2018 by a team with strong MIT roots, the company is pioneering the future of AI-powered transportation for moving goods. Its highly flexible and industrial-grade precision technology enables rapid deployment and best-in-class safety and operational efficiency for customers. For more information, please visit www.ventitech.ai.