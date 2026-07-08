Genasys Secures $3.0M Mobile Mass Notification Order for U.S. Army

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications® today announced a follow-on $3.0 million Acoustics order for the U.S. Army (Army). Genasys has received more than $13.0 million in mobile mass notification orders from the Army, which has remained a consistent partner across multiple programs.

“The Acoustics 360XT mobile systems will be deployed overseas to Forward Operating Sites to provide area-wide mass notification, alerts, and warnings to help protect Soldiers within the sites,” said Richard Danforth, CEO of Genasys Inc. “This is the fourth order Genasys has received to deliver critical communications capabilities for the Army’s Integrated Base Defense kits, and this ongoing partnership is a testament to the proven performance of our systems in the field. We continue to see growing Acoustics and LRAD pipelines from both new and existing customers, and we remain focused on supporting the critical communications requirements of those we serve.”

Fully self-contained, the 360XT is integrated with a heavy duty military grade trailer featuring steel enclosures that house amplifiers and pneumatic systems that power dual emitters and rapidly extend the system’s sturdy 30 ft. mast. The 360XT’s battery bank and charging system provide power for up to 24 hours of continuous, full volume voice broadcasts in the field.

Featuring the mass notification industry’s highest Speech Intelligibility Index rating, Genasys Acoustics systems broadcast alert tones and audible voice messages with exceptional clarity and range.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is the global leader in Protective Communications®, providing the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and hardware solutions available. The company’s Long Range Acoustic Device® (LRAD®) and Protect Platform, which includes Genasys Protect® and Genasys Evertel®, are designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are Ready when it matters®. Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 155 million people in all 50 states and in over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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