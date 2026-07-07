Paysafe Strengthens Tebex’s Payment Offering for Video Gaming Industry

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform, today announced its expanded partnership with Tebex, the game monetization extension and growth platform for game servers and game studios. Tebex, which acts as an extension of a gaming studio, has integrated the Paysafe Gateway into its platform to enable video game merchants to provide their customers with true optionality when they transact – from card payments to alternative payment methods (APMs).

The Tebex Checkout has featured Paysafe’s flagship prepaid eCash solution PaysafeCard since 2016, and now, through a single, streamlined integration with the Paysafe API, it is connected to the company’s complete range of payment solutions. This includes seamless credit card and debit card payments, with all transactions processed in seconds by Paysafe.

The Gateway also connects Tebex to Paysafe’s suite of branded APMs, with the Tebex Checkout already live with the company’s Openbucks solution. Boasting strong brand recognition in the American video gaming community, this APM allows US gamers to pay online with cash using third-party gift cards, which can be bought in-store at 67K+ locations, or Openbucks’ own Obucks digital card, available for purchase online via authorized resellers.

With Openbucks and future Paysafe-powered solutions, Tebex continues to expand its network of local and alternative payment methods, enabling studios to reach players in more markets with payment options that reflect regional preferences and improve conversion rates with a seamless player experience.

Zak Cutler, President of Global Gaming at Paysafe, said: “We’re delighted to broaden our partnership with Tebex. In a highly competitive market, video game creatives need to satisfy gamers’ increasingly diverse transactional expectations. By connecting the Tebex Checkout to an exhaustive range of payment options, including recognizable brands like our Openbucks solution, the Paysafe Gateway will give Tebex and its customers an edge when it comes to streamlining, simplifying and ultimately optimizing the monetization of gaming.”

Liam Wiltshire, Vice President and GM of Tebex, commented: “At Tebex, we know payments are more than a transaction. They’re a critical part of how studios build relationships with their players and grow their games. Acting as an extension of the studio, our role is to remove the complexity of global payments, compliance, and support so teams can focus on creating amazing experiences. Expanding our partnership with Paysafe allows Tebex to offer greater choice and flexibility at checkout, helping our partners reach more players, reduce friction, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

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About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform powering the experience economy, with a strong focus on the iGaming, video gaming, e-commerce, online trading, retail, travel and hospitality sectors. With 30 years of expertise in payment technology, Paysafe helps businesses and consumers lift every experience through seamless, secure payment solutions, including card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, eCash solutions like PaysafeCard, and a suite of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and annualized transactional volume of $167 billion in 2025, Paysafe connects people and businesses worldwide through innovative digital payment experiences. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com

About Tebex

Tebex is the game monetization extension and growth platform for game servers and game studios. As an industry pioneer for over a decade, Tebex has over 14 years of monetization experience and processed more than $1.5B USD across its monetization platform, offering creators a seamless, transparent, and efficient way to monetize their work. Tebex also eliminates common industry challenges for game studios, such as hidden fees and delayed payments, while facilitating swift seven-day payouts. A division of Overwolf, Tebex is committed to empowering creators and fostering a new era of user-generated content. For more information, visit tebex.io.