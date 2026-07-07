America Can! Cars for Kids Rebrands to Every Car Can℠, Setting Out to Make a Greater Impact on Students Across Texas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--America Can! Cars for Kids, a Dallas-based nonprofit organization that helps change lives by transforming vehicle donations into funding for education programs that support urban youth, has rebranded as Every Car Can℠ and announced a new partnership with Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez.

The rebrand comes following more than two decades of supporting and empowering students in Texas and beyond. As Every Car Can, the organization is rallying behind its mission to provide local students with the education, support, and opportunities they need to reach their full potential in life. The new name and brand reflect not only this mission but also the inclusive, welcoming nature of the organization and the limitless impact every donation can have on students of all backgrounds.

“Our name has changed and our look has evolved, but the students are still at the heart of everything we do. Today, we are more energized than ever about the impact we can have by empowering local students and helping them overcome barriers to success,” said Cheryl Sutterfield-Jones, chief executive officer, Every Car Can. “Every kid deserves the best chance to reach their full potential, and every car can help make it happen.”

As part of the rebrand, Hall of Fame catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez will serve as Every Car Can’s new spokesperson, joining a cause that is deeply personal to him and helping raise awareness of the organization’s mission and outreach efforts.

“I’m proud to partner with Every Car Can because I know how impactful access to education and support can be in changing a young person’s life,” said Rodríguez. “This organization is making a real difference for students across the state of Texas, and I’m excited to help share that story.”

Through its vehicle donation program, Every Car Can converts used vehicles – including cars, trucks, boats, and motorcycles – into critical funding for education programs and support services at Texans Can Academies, a public charter high school district. One hundred percent of net proceeds support Texans Can Academies to help provide educational opportunities to local students, particularly those facing challenging life circumstances that put them at risk of falling behind or dropping out.

Since its founding in 1992, Every Car Can has impacted more than 27,000 students by helping them complete their education and prepare for their futures.

About Every Car Can℠:

Every Car Can℠ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Formerly known as America Can! Cars for Kids, Every Car Can turns the proceeds from used cars into new opportunities for local students – including those facing challenging life circumstances and risk for dropout. Through educational programming and support services, the organization seeks to empower all youth to graduate, overcome barriers in life, and reach their full potential. For more information, visit EveryCarCan.org.