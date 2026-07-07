Dentalcorp and Université Laval Launch Philanthropic Partnership to Advance Dental Education in Quebec

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dentalcorp, one of North America's largest dental support organizations, and The Faculty of Dental Medicine at Université Laval, today announced a $1 million philanthropic partnership to create the Dentalcorp Fund for Excellence and Innovation in Dental Education.

The commitment, to be distributed over several years, will support student scholarships, advance clinical training and strengthen the connection between academic programs and the communities they serve. "We built Dentalcorp by partnering with dentists who want more from their careers. That conviction starts well before graduation. This fund allows us to support student success through scholarships, clinical training and educational initiatives at one of the country's leading dental faculties. Université Laval has earned its reputation for producing outstanding clinicians, and we are proud to support the next generation of dental professionals in Quebec," said Nate Tchaplia, President of Dentalcorp.

The fund supports two named scholarships awarded annually to students who demonstrate academic distinction, leadership and a commitment to advancing the profession: the Dentalcorp Future Leaders in Dentistry Scholarship and the Dentalcorp Clinical Excellence and Innovation Scholarship. The partnership also includes the designation of the Dentalcorp Simulation Laboratory, a clinical training facility within the Faculty where students develop hands-on skills in a controlled environment before entering practice.

"Like other Canadian dental schools, we are building a constructive partnership with Dentalcorp founded on trust and focused on the future. This collaboration reflects recognition of the quality of our teaching, research, and contribution to the advancement of the profession. Through Dentalcorp's philanthropic commitment, we will be able to support student excellence while also advancing impactful initiatives that contribute to our mission and help develop the next generation of dental professionals," said Pierre-Éric Landry, Dean of the Faculty of Dental Medicine at Université Laval.

Through the partnership, Dentalcorp will participate in the Faculty's annual Career Day and Scientific Day. These occasions will foster meaningful exchanges between students and professionals in the dental field.

Dentalcorp's network in Quebec includes practices led by clinicians trained at the country's leading dental faculties, including Université Laval. This investment extends that relationship to the earliest stages of a clinician's development, ensuring the next generation of dental professionals in Quebec have the support they need to thrive.

About Dentalcorp

Dentalcorp is one of the largest and fastest-growing dental support organizations in North America, operating a network of more than 600 practices with over 5.7 million patient visits annually. Dentalcorp partners with leading dental professionals to deliver technology-enabled care through its model of frictionless dentistry, removing the operational and administrative barriers that slow clinical excellence. For more information, visit dentalcorp.com.

About the Université Laval Faculty of Dental Medicine

The Faculty of Dental Medicine at Université Laval is a leader in educating the next generation of oral health professionals in Quebec. Recognized for the excellence of its academic programs, the quality of its university clinics, and the strength of its research activities, the Faculty welcomes more than 200 students and approximately 30 residents each year across its professional and specialized training programs. With a community of more than 255 faculty, clinical, and administrative staff members, the Faculty actively contributes to advancing knowledge in oral health, particularly in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence in dentistry. Through the support of generous donors and valued partners, the Faculty continues to grow and innovate, providing world-class education, fostering research excellence, and responding to the evolving oral health needs of society.