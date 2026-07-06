Safi Silver Receives Second Quarterly Payment of US $3 Million from Horizon Under Kombat Mine Transaction

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safi Silver Corp. (TSX-V: SF, OTCPK: PNTZF) (“Safi Silver” or the “Company”) announced today that it has received the second scheduled quarterly payment from Horizon Corporation Limited (“Horizon”) pursuant to the previously announced sale of the Company’s interest in the Kombat Mine in Namibia (the “Transaction”) (please see the Company’s press release dated December 23, 2025 for further details regarding the Transaction).

The quarterly payment of US $3 million was received on schedule and in accordance with the terms of the Transaction, representing the second of eight quarterly payments to be made by Horizon to the Company. The Transaction is expected to provide Safi with a predictable source of non-dilutive capital while preserving meaningful long-term upside through the retained royalty and contingent consideration associated with the Kombat Mine.

"Receiving this second payment on schedule demonstrates Horizon's continued commitment to the Transaction and further strengthens Safi's financial position," commented Jed Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Safi Silver Corp. "The proceeds allow us to continue advancing our strategy without shareholder dilution while maintaining exposure to the future success of Kombat. As we continue to execute our exploration plans in Morocco, we believe Safi is well positioned to create long-term value for shareholders.”

Dr. Andreas Rompel, Chief Exploration Officer, commented, “The Addana exploration program continues to progress well. We are encouraged by the pace of drilling and look forward to sharing the first analytical results with the market in the coming weeks."

While the Horizon transaction remains an important source of funding, the Company's exploration activities continue to advance at its flagship Addana Silver Project in Morocco. Core from the first two drill holes has been submitted to the analytical laboratory for assay, and drilling is currently underway on the fourth hole of the Company's maiden drill program. Assay results will be released as they become available.

Safi will continue to provide updates as additional Horizon payments are received and as exploration milestones are achieved at Addana.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, (Pr.Sci.Nat., FSAIMM)., Chief Exploration Officer of Safi Silver, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Rompel is not considered independent of the Company

Extension of Warrants

Further to the Company’s press release dated June 30, 2026, the TSX Venture has approved the extension of the expiry date of 2,500,000 Safi common share purchase warrants from July 12, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

About Safi Silver

Safi Silver Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with a core focus on copper and silver holdings in mining-friendly African jurisdictions. In Morocco, the Company is advancing two exploration projects: Addana, which hosts silver-bearing polymetallic veins, and Silver Hill, a sedimentary copper prospect undergoing ongoing evaluation. In Namibia, Safi Silver holds the Kalahari Copperbelt Project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding future payments under the Horizon Transaction, the timing of assay results, the progress of the Addana drill program, and the Company’s future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jed Richardson

President & CEO