Mubadala Capital Completes Integration of Mubadala Investment Company’s Credit Business

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mubadala Capital, the alternative asset management arm of Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), today announced the completion of the transfer of Mubadala's Credit business into its platform. Under a long-term management agreement, Mubadala Capital will now manage Mubadala’s existing $25 billion credit portfolio, opening the platform to third-party capital investors for the first time. Mubadala is also committing $4.65 billion in incremental capital to support the continued growth of the business.

The Credit transfer marks the latest step in Mubadala Capital's evolution from a single product private equity platform into a leading, diversified global alternative asset manager operating across institutions, insurance, and private wealth. Since launching its third-party capital platform in 2017 and establishing itself as an independent subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company in 2021, Mubadala Capital has completed a series of landmark transactions — including the acquisition of CI Financial in 2025 and several notable GP partnerships including Silver Rock Financial, Aldar Capital, and Aquarian — growing assets under management, advisory, and administration from $20 billion in 2022 to over $600 billion today.

His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala, joins the Board of Mubadala Capital as Chairman, and Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi will continue to serve on the Board, as Vice Chairman.

“This is a defining moment for Mubadala Capital. Over the years, the Credit business has built something unique - a consistent investment philosophy, a world-class team that has performed through multiple market cycles, and carefully cultivated partnerships. For our partners, that continuity is unchanged. What changes is the scale of what we can now offer, and the foundation from which we continue to build,” said Hani Barhoush, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Capital. “Mubadala's commitment to this platform is reflected not only in His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak joining our Board as Chairman, but in the $4.65 billion of incremental capital Mubadala is committing to support the continued growth of the business. Together, these are powerful signals of conviction — in this asset class, in this platform, and in what we are building: a platform capable of connecting distinctive pools of capital with best-in-class opportunities across asset classes, geographies, and partnership models.”

The completion of the transfer gives third-party investors access, for the first time, to Mubadala’s long-standing Credit platform - its track record, its relationships, and its investment discipline. Since Mubadala began investing in private debt in 2009, the Credit business has grown into a $25 billion portfolio. The business invests alongside 14 leading origination partners, across direct lending, real estate and infrastructure debt, secondaries and NAV financing, technology private credit, and Asia private credit.

More than 25 investment professionals have transitioned to Mubadala Capital, continuing to operate under the same investment philosophy, partnership model, and leadership that has defined the business since inception. The business will be led by Omar Eraiqat, who joins Mubadala Capital as Senior Partner and President and Chief Investment Officer, Credit and Solutions, and Fabrizio Bocciardi, who joins as Senior Partner and Head of Credit.

“The Credit business was incubated and built inside Mubadala Capital. This transfer, in many ways, brings it back to where it all began,” said Omar Eraiqat, President and Chief Investment Officer, Credit and Solutions at Mubadala Capital. “Our origination partners have been with us through every stage of that journey. The relationships, the investment process, the team - all of it remains intact. This integration gives us a platform purpose-built to take this business to its next stage.”

ABOUT MUBADALA CAPITAL

Mubadala Capital is a global alternative asset management platform that manages, advises and administers for clients and limited partners over $600 billion in assets through its wholly owned businesses and strategic partnerships. As a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, Mubadala Capital combines the scale and stability of sovereign ownership with the agility and focus of a performance-driven global alternative asset management firm.

Mubadala Capital's wholly owned core alternatives businesses manage and invest over $60 billion in assets across private equity, special opportunities with a focus on Brazil, credit, secondaries, venture capital, as well as Solutions and co-investment platforms. Additionally, Mubadala Capital maintains a portfolio of strategic businesses and partnerships in private wealth, public credit, insurance, and real estate, among other areas.

With more than 250 professionals across offices in Abu Dhabi, London, New York, Rio de Janeiro, and San Francisco, Mubadala Capital serves as a partner of choice to institutional and private investors seeking differentiated risk-adjusted returns across private markets.