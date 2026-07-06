HAZAMA ANDO Becomes an Official Partner in Helical Fusion’s Commercial Fusion Initiative and Signs MoU Toward Construction of the Fusion Pilot Plant

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. (“Helical Fusion”), a Japan-based fusion energy startup developing fusion power plants, and HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION (“HAZAMA ANDO”), a long-established Japanese general contractor, today announced that HAZAMA ANDO has become an Official Partner in the Helix Program, Helical Fusion’s commercial fusion initiative. The two companies have also signed a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) to collaborate toward the construction of Helix KANATA, Helical Fusion’s Fusion Pilot Plant targeted for the 2030s.

A long-established Japanese general contractor will contribute construction expertise to advance Fusion Pilot Plant development toward commercially viable fusion power. Share

Fusion energy has the potential to shift the foundation of energy from natural resources to advanced technology by reproducing, on Earth, the same principle that powers the stars. It is expected to create a major new industry while providing a long-term solution to global energy challenges. Helical Fusion is advancing the Helical Stellarator approach, a magnetic-confinement fusion concept supported by approximately 70 years of research at national universities and public research institutes. The approach is considered well suited to commercial power plants because it offers a clear pathway to continuous operation, net electricity generation, and maintainability.

Helical Fusion established the Official Partner framework in April 2026 to accelerate the Helix Program, its roadmap to realize commercially viable fusion power in the 2030s. The next decade will be a critical period in which core technologies and industrial capabilities for future fusion power plants move from research and development toward integrated engineering and construction.

HAZAMA ANDO has delivered construction projects for power-related facilities and other social infrastructure that support stable electricity supply. Through this MoU, the two companies will examine construction-related requirements and project execution approaches for future fusion power facilities, including “Helix KANATA”, the Fusion Pilot Plant. HAZAMA ANDO’s participation as an Official Partner is expected to strengthen the industrial foundation.

Under the shared message “Creating a New Sun for Our Horizon,” Helical Fusion and HAZAMA ANDO will work together to build the foundations of a fusion energy industry.

Executive Comments

Kazuhiko Kuniya, Representative Director and President, HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

"We are deeply honored to join as an official partner of the 'Helix Program'.

As a construction company dedicated to developing social infrastructure, HAZAMA ANDO has undertaken numerous power and energy projects aimed at ensuring a stable energy supply. We will leverage the expertise and technology we have cultivated over the years to contribute to the realization of fusion energy.

We will build collaborative relationships with Helical Fusion, to create new value together and work toward realizing a prosperous future."

Takaya Taguchi, Co-Founder and CEO, Helical Fusion Co., Ltd.

"The goal of the Helix Program is not only to realize a commercial fusion power, but also to bring humanity a new source of energy that can sustain civilization for generations to come.

For more than a century, our new partner has supported lives and industries in Japan and around the world through its construction and engineering expertise. I am confident that by joining forces with this outstanding team, we can help advance society through fusion energy.

We are deeply grateful to walk alongside our new partner as we take on this grand challenge—one that has the potential to shape the course of human history.

As a first step, our two companies will work closely together toward the construction of Helix HARUKA, our Integrated Demonstration Device, and Helix KANATA, our fusion pilot plant."

About the Helix Program

The Helix Program is Helical Fusion’s roadmap to realize commercially viable fusion power using the Helical Stellarator. Helical Fusion is one of the few private companies applying the long-standing research base of this approach to the commercialization of fusion energy. In May 2023, the company published a peer-reviewed paper outlining the design of its power plant concept: “Development of steady-state fusion reactor by Helical Fusion,” by J. Miyazawa et al., in Physics of Plasmas.

Under the Helix Program, the company plans to conduct integrated demonstration using Helix HARUKA and achieve commercially viable fusion power generation using Helix KANATA in the 2030s.

Development of key components for Helix HARUKA is steadily progressing with the support of industrial partners.

About the Official Partner Framework

The Official Partner framework is designed for companies that will work with Helical Fusion to actively advance the Helix Program, which aims to achieve commercially viable fusion power. Official Partners engage in strategic business and technical collaboration and make capital commitments above a defined threshold, sharing the commitment required to create a new fusion energy industry.

Official Partners will collaborate on initiatives related to the manufacturing and construction of Helix HARUKA, Helical Fusion’s Integrated Demonstration Device, and Helix KANATA, its Fusion Pilot Plant. The framework was launched in April 2026, with NICHIAS Corporation, Hasetora Spinning Co., Ltd., and Seno Kisen Co., Ltd. joining as the first group of partners.

About HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION is a general construction company that focuses primarily on civil engineering and building construction. Leveraging the technical expertise we have cultivated over many years and our advanced construction management methods, we deliver safe, high-quality projects. By creating new value, we aim to realize a sustainable society where people can live with peace of mind and comfort, and to grow alongside society as a company.

About Helical Fusion Co., Ltd.

Helical Fusion is a fusion energy startup founded in 2021 as a spin-out leveraging research achievements from the National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS), a leading Japanese public research institute in helical stellarator research. NIFS has accumulated world-class expertise through the Large Helical Device (LHD), including plasma sustainment for 3,268 seconds, plasma temperatures exceeding 100 million degrees Celsius, and stable plasma control technologies essential for continuous operation.

Helical Fusion is developing a Helical Stellarator and advancing the Helix Program with the aim of realizing commercially viable fusion power.