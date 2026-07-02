-

FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two Arby's Properties for $3.4 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two Arby's properties for $3.4 million. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Indiana and Kentucky and corporate-operated under long-term, triple net leases with approximately seven years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.8% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Category: Acquisition

Contacts

Four Corners Property Trust:
Bill Lenehan, 415-965-8031
CEO

Patrick Wernig, 415-965-8038
CFO

Industry:

Four Corners Property Trust

NYSE:FCPT
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Four Corners Property Trust:
Bill Lenehan, 415-965-8031
CEO

Patrick Wernig, 415-965-8038
CFO

More News From Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Springfield Clinic Property for $3.5 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Springfield Clinic property for $3.5 million. Springfield Clinic is a physician-led medical organization with more than 650 physicians and advanced practitioners serving central Illinois. The property is loc...

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Tires Plus Property for $1.7 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Tires Plus property for $1.7 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Minnesota and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately five years of term remaining. The...

FCPT Declares Q2 and Q3 Dividends and Announces Commencement of Monthly Dividend

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) today announced that its Board of Directors approved the commencement of monthly cash dividends starting in the third quarter of 2026. Aggregate monthly payments made in the third quarter are expected to be equivalent to current quarterly amounts. FCPT’s Board of Directors also declared its final quarterly cash dividend of $0.3665 per share (equivalent to $1.4660 per share per annum) for the second quarter of 2...
Back to Newsroom