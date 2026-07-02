Cleverbridge Among the First to Enable Visa’s Trusted Agent Protocol and Agentic Directory, Providing Secure Access to Approved Agents

COLOGNE, Germany & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleverbridge, a global commerce partner and digital reseller for software and SaaS companies, today announced it is working with Visa to enable and test agentic commerce, using Visa’s Trusted Agent Protocol and Agentic Directory to securely recognize and manage AI agents interacting with its commerce platform.

“Working with Visa on Trusted Agent Protocol gives Cleverbridge an important opportunity to help define how verified AI agents can support software transactions in a secure, governed, and commercially practical way.” Share

Cleverbridge is one of the first merchants to take advantage of these capabilities, allowing it to distinguish trusted agents from unknown or unverified traffic and define how approved agents can access its platform and product information — all within existing risk and control frameworks.

As part of this pilot, Cleverbridge is completing multiple agent-initiated transactions in which AI agents can browse, select, and complete purchases on behalf of customers within defined rules and controls. This step enables agents to complete the shopping journey, moving from AI-assisted search to true agentic commerce.

“Agentic commerce can create a new way for software companies to support digital buying, but it will only scale if merchants can identify trusted agents and keep transactions within clear rules and controls,” said Richard Stevenson, CEO of Cleverbridge. “Working with Visa on Trusted Agent Protocol gives Cleverbridge an important opportunity to help define how verified AI agents can support software transactions in a secure, governed, and commercially practical way.”

Visa’s Trusted Agent Protocol and Agentic Directory provide a way for merchants to recognize when they are interacting with a verified AI agent rather than unknown or untrusted traffic. With Trusted Agent Protocol now enabled, Cleverbridge has demonstrated its ability to support agent-initiated transactions in its own environment — with issuers securely authorizing these payments with Visa Payment Passkeys, helping ensure each transaction remains verified and trusted.

“AI agents are already playing a growing role in how people discover products, but until now, those journeys have often stopped short at the point of payment,” said Mathieu Altwegg, Head of Product and Solutions for Visa Europe. “What we’re now enabling with partners like Cleverbridge is the ability for those interactions to continue through to purchase — allowing merchants to securely complete those journeys and opening up a new channel through which customers can transact.”

This work builds on Visa’s announcement at the Visa Payments Forum in Paris, where Visa highlighted agentic commerce transactions across sectors, including retail and travel.

About Cleverbridge

As a global commerce partner and digital reseller, Cleverbridge helps software and SaaS companies scale internationally by taking responsibility for revenue operations — including payments, subscriptions, taxes, and compliance — and applying services that optimize performance across the customer lifecycle. Across self-serve, sales-led, partner-led, and hybrid motions, Cleverbridge helps organizations transform their go-to-market to improve margins and drive more predictable growth.

Founded in 2005, Cleverbridge operates across 240+ markets with offices in Chicago, Austin, Cologne, London, and Singapore. Learn more at grow.cleverbridge.com.