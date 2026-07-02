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ROYC Selected by Slättö as Structuring and Platform Solution for Luxembourg Feeder Fund

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROYC, a leading global structuring and platform provider, today announced that Slättö, a Nordic private markets real estate firm, has selected ROYC to establish and manage a Luxembourg-domiciled feeder fund designed to efficiently aggregate individual subscriptions from professional investors.

The Luxembourg-domiciled vehicle will be fully structured and administered on ROYC’s proprietary platform, delivering investors a seamless digital experience with real-time portfolio access, automated reporting, and efficient global distribution. ROYC streamlines onboarding and governance, standardizes legal documentation, and broadens access to capital.

“Private markets are undergoing a structural shift as global banks and wealth platforms increasingly seek efficient access to high-quality private equity strategies. By combining our deep structuring expertise with ROYC’s digital operating infrastructure, we enable leading managers like Slättö to launch investor-ready vehicles rapidly while delivering a seamless and fully transparent experience for investors throughout the entire fund lifecycle,” says Mathias Leijon, Founder & President at ROYC.

“As part of establishing a Luxembourg feeder fund, we evaluated several solutions. ROYC offers a modern technology platform that simplifies investor onboarding, reporting and fund lifecycle management, enabling us to open access to more investors,” says Jonas Andersson, Deputy Managing Partner, Slättö.

Key Features of ROYC’s platform

  • Accelerated time-to-market: ROYC’s templated legal architecture and automated workflow orchestration significantly shorten the fund-launch timeline without compromising governance or compliance.
  • End-to-end digital lifecycle management: Investors benefit from straight-through KYC/AML, digital subscriptions, capital-activity tracking, and on-demand performance dashboards — all delivered through secure, white-label investor portals.

About ROYC

ROYC is a leading B2B financial technology company that provides a complete private markets operating system, allowing private equity firms, banks, wealth managers, and multi-family offices to seamlessly structure, distribute, and manage private investments at scale. ROYC combines state-of-the-art private markets technology with tailored structuring solutions. Its intuitive, scalable platform replaces manual processes with automation and real-time data access, transforming how private market investments are structured and managed across the entire fund lifecycle.
www.roycgroup.com

About Slättö

Slättö is a private equity real estate investor with a Nordic focus. We seek to deliver consistent market-leading returns for our investors through thematic strategies and local expertise. Since inception in 2013, the firm has executed transactions with a total value of EUR 5 bn. With a forward-looking approach, we prioritise sustainability as key to the long-term success of our investments.
www.slatto.se

Contacts

For additional information or interview requests:
Mathias Leijon
Founder and President, ROYC
mathias.leijon@roycgroup.com

Industry:

ROYC

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English

Contacts

For additional information or interview requests:
Mathias Leijon
Founder and President, ROYC
mathias.leijon@roycgroup.com

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