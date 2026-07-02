Blake Investment Partners and Related Group’s Historic Gas Plant Bid Selected by City of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of St. Petersburg has selected Blake Investment Partners, Related Group and their world-class team of local and national partners to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District, beginning the largest and one of the most consequential development opportunities in the city's history.

“We are grateful to Mayor Welch for his confidence in our team. The Historic Gas Plant District carries real history, and we recognize the weight of what's being entrusted to us,” said T.W. Blake, Founder, Blake Investment Partners. “We’re connecting housing, culture, and commerce with meaningful community partnership to create lasting value for this city and its residents. St. Pete is not a market we entered for this project, it is home. We're ready to get to work and turn this vision into a reality.”

The Burg Bid proposal includes the largest delivery of affordable and workforce housing in city history, with more than 3,600 projected units to be delivered on and off-site. Accomplished local architects and designers will work alongside the nation's leading contractors and developers — including Related, Skanska, Greystar, Gilbane, Blue Sky Communities, Open Realty, and Stadler Development — to bring the vision to life.

The Historic Gas Plant site was once the heart of a thriving African American community, and Blake Investment Partners is committed to honoring that legacy throughout the development process. Key proposed public improvements include a 15-acre central park anchored by Museum Row as a cultural destination. The Woodson African American Museum will be our centerpiece. The concept respects the site's history and incorporates urban planning characteristics consistent with the city's waterfront district.

The team has established The Historic Gas Plant Visionary Panel, a permanent volunteer advisory committee composed of leaders from more than 20 organizations representing the heart of St. Petersburg. These leaders will provide ongoing guidance, feedback, and accountability throughout every phase of the development.

“Our team looks forward to continuing to engage with the community and with all stakeholders — including the other firms that submitted proposals — as it moves into the next phase of planning and partnership with the City,” added Blake.

Blake Investment Partners has assembled world-class national and local experts to support this project, including:

Related Group – One of the largest developers in the USA and Master development partner

Blue Sky Communities – St. Pete’s prolific affordable housing developer

Skanska – 7 th largest general contractor in the World, known for its park and museum construction

largest general contractor in the World, known for its park and museum construction Wannemacher Jensen Architects – Architectural design

Zyscovich (now Stratus) – Land planning and Architectural design

KAST Construction – Most active general contractor in St. Pete known for its residential construction

Gilbane – 7 th largest general contractor in USA – Horizontal Construction / Land Development

largest general contractor in USA – Horizontal Construction / Land Development Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC – #1 developer and manager of apartments in the USA

Stadler Development – Class-A office construction expert and development partner

Driftwood Hospitality – Hotel & hospitality development partner

Open Realty – Retail advisory

Wade Trim, Inc. – Municipal infrastructure engineers

Stantec Consulting Services Inc. – Civil engineering

Langan Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc. – Environmental and Geotechnical engineering

Aligned Engineering – Engineering coordination and oversight

St Petersburg Housing Authority

MODO – Construction project management

McCants Architecture – Local design firm

Young DB Group – Community outreach

CAN Consulting – Public relations

Johnson Pope – Real estate law

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay

St. Petersburg Arts Alliance

Career Source Tampa Bay

Great Explorations Children's Museum

Arts Conservatory for Teens

Onyx Enterprise, INC - Engineering

Spatial HQ - Project Management

Link to Burg Bid’s Historic Gas Plant site

Link to renderings courtesy Zyscovich and Wannemacher Jensen Architects.

Link to video about the Blake Investment Partners proposal.

About Blake Investment Partners

Blake Investment Partners is an institutional investment firm focused on transformative real estate development and community-centered redevelopment initiatives. The firm has been a steadfast partner in St. Petersburg's growth for 23 years. With more than 200 completed projects across the Southeast and a portfolio that demonstrates both scale and sophistication, Blake brings expertise in mixed-use development, community planning, and long-term value creation. The firm's patient approach to investment and commitment to stewardship distinguishes it as a developer that prioritizes lasting community benefit over short-term gains.