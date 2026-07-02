Jacobs secures owner’s engineer role for wind farm project in South Australia

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs (NYSE: J) was selected by Tilt Renewables, a leading wind developer and operator, as Owner’s Engineer for its 288-megawatt (MW) Palmer Wind Farm near Adelaide, South Australia. The project will feature 407.2MW wind turbine generators which will connect to the grid at 275 kilovolts (kV) via two new substations and transmission line to the existing Tungkillo switching station.

Jacobs will provide delivery phase services, including design and documentation review, construction monitoring, grid connection support, site inspections and more. The project will be delivered under separate contractors for Turbine Supply and Installation works, Balance of Plant works and grid connection works. Construction will commence in 2026 and is expected to be completed in 2028.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Fiachra Ó Cléirigh said: “Our appointment as Owner’s Engineer for Palmer Wind Farm reinforces Jacobs’ position as a trusted delivery partner in Australia’s growing renewables market and supports our ongoing relationship with Tilt Renewables. By combining deep technical knowledge with commercial insight and site-based experience, we will help manage delivery risks, optimize performance and enable safe, reliable operations.”

Palmer Wind Farm will contribute to South Australia’s renewable energy capacity, supporting energy security and helping advance Australia’s decarbonization goals.

This appointment builds on Jacobs’ project portfolio across Australia, including major wind projects in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria. Jacobs has supported renewable developments across the region for decades and brings deep experience working with area network service providers. Jacobs is also the Delivery Partner supporting the Marinus Link interconnector project – an approximately 214-mile (345 kilometer) strategic subsea high-voltage cable connecting the island state of Tasmania to the mainland grid in Australia.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world’s most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we’re creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

Jacobs employs more than 2,600 people across Australia, operating from 13 offices. Working with the Australian public and private sectors, Jacobs helps shape and deliver the nation’s most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs — creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.

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