Luke Bryan and One A Day® Launch Limited Edition Multivitamin Bottles Available Only at Walmart

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One A Day®, the multivitamin and supplement brand from Bayer, has partnered with country superstar and five time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan to launch a limited edition multivitamin bottle featuring the singer. This collaboration celebrates America’s 250th birthday and Bayer’s 11 year partnership with Luke Bryan’s annual Farm Tour that kicked off in May.

One A Day® limited-edition Men & Women’s Multi Gummy bottles featuring country superstar Luke Bryan are available exclusively at Walmart for $9.97 from July through September. Share

The limited-edition One A Day® Men & Women’s Multi Gummy bottles are available exclusively at select Walmart stores nationwide for $9.97 from July through September.

“I’m excited to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with One A Day to help bring nutrition to communities across America,” said Luke Bryan. “One A Day is the one for me!”

“For over 80 years, One A Day® multivitamins have delivered science-backed nutritional support for Americans,” stated Lisa Perez, General Manager, Nutritionals, Consumer Health, U.S. at Bayer. "Today, we’re excited to celebrate America’s 250th with our limited edition One A Day® products featuring American icon and country superstar Luke Bryan.”

About the Limited Edition Products

The special-edition bottles featuring Bryan’s likeness are available in One A Day® Men’s Multi Gummy Vitamins and One A Day® Women’s Multi Gummy Vitamins. These multivitamins are tailored to the unique nutritional needs of men and women.

Product Benefits & Claims

One A Day® Men’s Multi Gummies help support*

Physical energy by helping convert food to fuel with Vitamins B5, B6, B12 and Biotin

by helping convert food to fuel with Vitamins B5, B6, B12 and Biotin Healthy nerve function with Vitamins B6 and B12

with Vitamins B6 and B12 Heart health‡ with Folic Acid, Vitamins B6 and B12

with Folic Acid, Vitamins B6 and B12 Cell health with Vitamins A, C and E

with Vitamins A, C and E Immune health with Vitamins A, C, D, E and Zinc

with Vitamins A, C, D, E and Zinc Healthy muscle function with Vitamin D

One A Day® Women’s Multi Gummies help support*

Physical energy by helping convert food to fuel with Vitamins B3, B5, B12, and Biotin

by helping convert food to fuel with Vitamins B3, B5, B12, and Biotin Bone health with Vitamin D

with Vitamin D Skin health with Vitamins A, C, E and Zinc

with Vitamins A, C, E and Zinc Heart health‡ with Folic Acid, Vitamins B6 and B12

with Folic Acid, Vitamins B6 and B12 Immune health with Vitamins A, C, D, E and Zinc

with Vitamins A, C, D, E and Zinc Healthy muscle function with Vitamin D

One A Day® makes nutritional wellness achievable by offering multivitamins designed to support individuals across specific ages, genders and life stages. As part of Bayer’s long‑standing partnership with Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour, One A Day® reinforces the importance of access to essential vitamins and minerals in rural communities.

Learn more about the partnership: https://www.lukebryan.com/farm-tour

Learn more about One A Day®: https://www.oneaday.com

About One A Day®

One A Day® brand helps consumers find the right multivitamin for their age, gender and life stage. The brand makes nutritional wellness achievable for all by providing multivitamin supplements designed to support individuals across specific ages, genders, and life stages. One A Day® (OAD) is a leading multivitamin brand with an 80-year legacy dating back to its launch in the 1940s as the first one-a-day multivitamin on the market.

About Luke Bryan

During his career, Luke has amassed 27 billion global streams, 12 million global album sales, and more than 48M track sales worldwide. He has 130 million digital single units, including 19.5 Million album certifications and 110.5 single certifications. Luke was honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most-streamed artists in the organization’s 20-year history. Luke has garnered 32 #1 singles, 17 of which he co-wrote, and he’s accumulated 58 total weeks at #1 during his career.

Luke has hosted the ACM Awards five times and the CMA Awards four times, and has won more than 50 major music awards, including five Entertainer of the Year awards. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters and the ACM Lifting Lives Award honor because of his devotion to improving lives through the power of music. Luke was inducted into the Star Trail of Fame by The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to honor his profound impact over the years.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Required Disclaimers

‡Not a replacement for heart medications.