Accelerant Announces Enhanced Lloyd’s Partnership with the Launch of the ARX Consortium

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelerant (NYSE: ARX), a data-driven risk exchange platform for the specialty insurance market, today announced an enhanced partnership with Lloyd’s of London. By launching the ARX Consortium, backed by seven highly respected Lloyd’s syndicates, the Accelerant Risk Exchange has established a flexible platform for a diversified and substantial specialty risk portfolio, utilizing the combined resources of Accelerant’s high quality premium flow alongside the reputation and security of the Lloyd’s Market.

“We are thrilled about our enhanced partnership with the Lloyd’s Market. Lloyd’s has a unique place in the global specialty insurance domain through the strength and depth of its risk-taking expertise. We are excited to provide profitable growth to Lloyd’s through our expanding group of MGA Members,” said Jeff Radke, Chairman and CEO of Accelerant.

About Accelerant

Accelerant’s mission is to modernize the specialty insurance marketplace. The company operates the Accelerant Risk Exchange, a data-driven platform that connects specialty insurance underwriters with risk capital providers through advanced analytics, real-time data, and transparent underwriting insights. The platform supports diversified, low-volatility premium performance and scalable capital deployment across cycles. For more information, visit investor.accelerant.ai or inquire via email at investors@accelerant.ai.