CoStar Group Invests in Wikicasa, Italy’s Agent-Backed Real Estate Marketplace

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a global leader in online real estate marketplaces, information, analytics and 3D digital twin technology in the property markets, today announced an investment in Wikicasa, Italy’s agent-backed real estate marketplace. The transaction will result in CoStar Group acquiring an approximately 30% stake in Wikicasa. Wikicasa’s shareholder base includes Italy’s leading real estate agencies - including Tecnocasa Group, Gabetti Group, RE/MAX Italy, and Tempocasa.

Wikicasa.it is an agent-driven platform that brings together leading real estate professionals across Italy to deliver a high-quality, data-rich marketplace of over 600,000 listings, more than 100,000 of which are commercial. It provides consumers with comprehensive property listings while equipping agents with modern data and intelligence tools to market properties and connect with buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants.

CoStar Group operates some of the world’s leading online residential and commercial real estate marketplaces, including Homes.com and Apartments.com in the United States, Domain in Australia, OnTheMarket in the United Kingdom, and LoopNet, the most trafficked commercial real estate marketplace globally. Through these platforms, CoStar Group has demonstrated a consistent ability to build scale, increase transparency, and drive efficiency across property markets worldwide.

The investment brings together Wikicasa’s strong local network and expertise with CoStar Group’s technology, scale and global marketplace reach. As an initial step, this will create opportunities to broaden the visibility of Wikicasa’s commercial listings through LoopNet, helping connect Italian properties with a wider global audience. Furthermore, while Matterport is already used by some of Italy’s real estate agencies, Wikicasa’s network will accelerate the adoption of Matterport's immersive 3D digital twins and artificial intelligence technologies across both the commercial and residential markets in Italy.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement to invest alongside Italy’s leading agents in Wikicasa. We’ve been impressed with what the shareholders and management team have achieved to date and believe there is a significant opportunity to create value by bringing our technology, global scale, and continued focus on innovation to the Italian property market,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “LoopNet is the obvious place to start because we know that commercial real estate transactions cross borders, and LoopNet brings an engaged audience of over 13 million monthly unique visitors who are already searching for their next space across the world. Soon, they will be able to extend that search into Italy. LoopNet’s audience will also grow to include Italian companies searching in their markets or abroad.”

“CoStar Group’s investment in Wikicasa is a significant milestone in our growth journey. We are excited to combine our local expertise and agent network with CoStar Group’s technology, scale, and global reach, creating new opportunities for the Italian real estate market,” said Pietro Pellizzari, CEO of Wikicasa.

The investment reflects CoStar Group’s continued commitment to expanding its global footprint and partnering with leading local operators to enhance transparency, liquidity, and efficiency in real estate markets. By combining Wikicasa’s strong agent network and local expertise with CoStar Group’s technology, scale, and global audience, the companies are well positioned to accelerate the digital transformation of the Italian property market.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, online marketplaces, and 3D digital twin technology. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group is dedicated to digitizing the world’s real estate, empowering all people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives.

CoStar Group’s major brands include CoStar, a leading global provider of commercial real estate data, analytics, and news; LoopNet, the most trafficked commercial real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, the leading platform for apartment rentals; Homes.com, the fastest-growing residential real estate marketplace; and Domain, one of Australia’s leading property marketplaces. CoStar Group’s industry-leading brands also include Matterport, a leading spatial data company whose platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible; STR, a global leader in hospitality data and benchmarking; Ten-X, an online platform for commercial real estate auctions and negotiated bids; and OnTheMarket, a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom.

CoStar Group’s websites attracted 131 million average monthly unique visitors in the first quarter of 2026, serving clients around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group is committed to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology and comprehensive market intelligence. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act including, without limitation, statements regarding CoStar's expectations or beliefs regarding the future and the pending investment in Wikicasa, the expected timetable to realize the benefits of the transaction, and future opportunities for Wikicasa. These statements are based upon current beliefs and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. The following factors, among others, could cause or contribute to such differences: risks associated with the ability to realize anticipated benefits from the transaction as rapidly or to the extent anticipated; the potential impact of announcement of the transaction or consummation of the transaction on business relationships, including with employees, customers, suppliers and competitors; general adverse economic conditions; and costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the transaction. More information about potential factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar’s filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026, each of which is filed with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of those filings, as well as CoStar’s other filings with the SEC available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar on the date hereof, and CoStar assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.