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CBL Properties Announces DICK’S House of Sport to Join CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) announced that DICK’S House of Sport will join CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin, Tennessee, bringing one of the most sought-after dynamic experiential concepts to the greater Nashville market. JCPenney will close later this year, creating the opportunity for a major redevelopment that reinforces CoolSprings Galleria’s position as a premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destination.

“We are pleased to announce that the first DICK’S House of Sport in the greater Nashville area will be located at CoolSprings Galleria,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer, CBL Properties. “Together, with the July grand opening of CBL’s first L.L.Bean and our recent land sale to Greystar to develop an upscale multi-family development, these additions are truly transformational for the property. This progress reflects the strength of CoolSprings Galleria and our continued focus on adding high impact uses that enhance the customer experience and long-term value of our properties.”

DICK'S House of Sport is a 100,000+ square foot experiential store that provides customers with an incredible assortment of products along with in-store activities including a climbing wall, multiple golf bays with TrackMan™ simulators, and a HitTrax™ multi-sport cage that can be used for baseball, softball, and soccer.

JCPenney is expected to close this fall, following its lease expiration. Work on DICK’S House of Sport will begin shortly thereafter with an anticipated opening in early 2028.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 88 properties totaling 55.6 million square feet across 23 states, including 55 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 25 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

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Contacts

Investor Contact: Katie Reinsmidt, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, 423.490.8301, Katie.Reinsmidt@cblproperties.com
Media Contact: Stacey Keating, Vice President– Corporate Communications, 423.490.8361, Stacey.Keating@cblproperties.com

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Contacts

Investor Contact: Katie Reinsmidt, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, 423.490.8301, Katie.Reinsmidt@cblproperties.com
Media Contact: Stacey Keating, Vice President– Corporate Communications, 423.490.8361, Stacey.Keating@cblproperties.com

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