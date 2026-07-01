AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc.’s Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa-” (Superior) of the subsidiaries of Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. (Odyssey Group). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies.)

The ratings reflect Odyssey Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings affirmations reflect the continuation of Odyssey Group’s sound operating returns in the current market softening cycle. Odyssey Group’s long track record of prior-year net favorable reserve development remains a testament to the conservative approach adopted in its reserve practices. Premium growth has moderated significantly in the past several years; however, it has not prevented Odyssey Group’s ability to grow its equity, which also has been supported by robust investment income, despite heightened dividends paid in the period.

While the group suffered California wildfire losses in the first quarter of 2025, it still delivered strong underwriting results and overall operating performance for the full year. Odyssey Group recorded favorable results in the first quarter of 2026 and barring increased natural catastrophe events in the second half of the year, AM Best believes that Odyssey Group is well positioned to generate another year of solid profitability.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following subsidiaries of the Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc.:

Odyssey Reinsurance Company

Hudson Insurance Company

Hilltop Specialty Insurance Company

Hudson Excess Insurance Company

Greystone Insurance Company

Newline Insurance Company Limited

Newline Europe Versicherung AG

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

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