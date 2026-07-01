NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The search is on for towns that best bring the Hallmark Christmas magic to life. Hallmark is inviting communities across the country to show why they deserve to be named among America’s merriest Christmas towns with the launch of Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Towns Contest. Beginning today, towns nationwide can enter for the chance to be recognized as one of 25 official Hallmark Christmas Towns, with one grand prize-winning town to be featured in a Hallmark original movie. The contest kicks off Hallmark Channel’s 25th birthday celebration, a months-long tribute to the fans and communities whose warmth, connection, and holiday spirit have helped make the network a beloved destination for comfort and joy all year long.

Hallmark launches national search for America’s merriest Christmas towns. Grand prize-winning town to be featured in an original Hallmark movie. Share

From October through December and beyond, social media fills with images of cozy snow-covered towns, festive holiday décor, heartfelt acts of kindness and care that feel straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Wreath-lined main streets and charming storefronts have long inspired people to call these places “Hallmark towns.” Now, Hallmark is making that title official.

Beginning July 1 through August 10, 2026, fans can nominate towns that embody Hallmark’s signature blend of warmth, connection, community spirit, holiday tradition, neighborhood charm, and goodwill. Twenty-five towns will be recognized as “Official Hallmark Christmas Towns” and receive an official seal, along with promotional assets to help celebrate and share the designation. One grand prize-winning town will earn the opportunity to be featured in a Hallmark original movie. Contest details are available at www.hallmarkchannel.com/merriest.

“Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Towns Contest is our way of saying thank you to the most passionate fanbase in television while celebrating the towns and communities that embody our core values of comfort, joy, and connection, especially during the Christmas season,” said Darren Abbott, Hallmark Media president.

The contest is part of a months-long tribute to the fans whose loyalty, traditions, and enthusiasm have made Hallmark a lasting part of homes, holidays, and pop culture. Alongside special programming, fan experiences, and events, the contest brings that celebration directly to the communities that have long helped define the Hallmark spirit.

ABOUT HALLMARK CHANNEL

Hallmark Channel is Hallmark Media’s flagship 24-hour cable television network. As the country’s leading destination for quality, feel-good entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. The network’s lineup of signature original content includes movies, primetime scripted series, and specials. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate holidays, seasons, and life’s special moments, Hallmark Channel is home to a host of annual programming events, including the highly successful Countdown to Christmas, which has become a pop culture phenomenon and a beloved holiday tradition for millions of viewers. Rounding out the network’s slate are some of television’s most classic comedies and series, including The Golden Girls, Reba, and Gilmore Girls.

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