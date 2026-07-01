FORTÉ Expands Collaboration Services with Authorized Logitech Service Partner Recognition

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORTÉ, the global leader in communication and collaboration solutions designed to transform the modern workplace, today announced it has been recognized as an Authorized Logitech Service Partner for its ability to deliver services-led collaboration solutions to customers.

“Achieving Authorized Logitech Service Partner status reinforces our commitment to helping customers manage and optimize their collaboration spaces with confidence.” -Michael Safranski, EVP, Technical Operations Share

“As collaboration becomes more central to how organizations operate, services play a critical role in ensuring consistency and reliability,” said Michael Safranski, Executive Vice President of Technical Operations at FORTÉ. “Achieving Authorized Logitech Service Partner status reinforces our commitment to helping customers manage and optimize their collaboration spaces with confidence.”

The Logitech authorization is awarded to a select group of partners who meet rigorous program requirements, including advanced certifications, proven service delivery capabilities, and ongoing compliance standards. As an Authorized Logitech Service Partner, FORTÉ expands its ability to support customers using Logitech solutions within their technology ecosystem with end-to-end services designed to optimize, manage, and scale modern collaboration environments.

“Authorized Logitech Service Partners represent a select group of partners who have demonstrated the expertise and operational readiness required to deliver high-quality collaboration services,” said Crystal Ferreira, Head of Global Channel Sales, Logitech for Business. “We’re pleased to recognize FORTÉ for meeting these standards.”

The recognition reflects FORTÉ’s continued investment in a services-led strategy aligned to the evolving needs of the modern workplace and flexible work environments. Through this expanded services approach, FORTÉ helps customers improve collaboration performance while reducing operational complexity for IT teams.

ABOUT FORTÉ

FORTÉ is a global provider of innovative communication and collaboration solutions and services, dedicated to transforming workplaces in corporate, education and government agencies. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and reliability, FORTÉ helps organizations create connected, productive environments where people, spaces, and technology work together effortlessly. FORTÉ empowers organizations with secure, future-ready systems that enhance every employee touchpoint. For more information, visit www.ourforte.com