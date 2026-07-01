KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loan Performance Trends: June 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a report on U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan performance trends observed in the June 2026 servicer reporting period. The 30+ day delinquency rate among KBRA-rated U.S. private label CMBS declined 13 basis points (bps) to 7.5% in June from 7.7% in May, while the distress rate (reflecting delinquent plus current-but-specially-serviced loans) declined 14 bps.

Key observations of the June 2026 performance data are as follows:

The overall delinquency rate decreased 13 bps to 7.5% ($25.2 billion) this month, driven by a decline in conduits that offset a slight increase in the SB/LL category. However, the delinquency rate remains 27 bps higher than last year.

The distress rate continued its downward trend this month, falling 14 bps month-over-month (MoM) to 9.9% ($33.2 billion); the rate is down 53 bps year-over-year (YoY). A mostly stable conduit rate and a declining SB/LL rate are the main drivers of the trend.

The office distress rate increased 44 bps to 17.5% this month, following the transfer of three office loans to special servicing. 425 Eye Street ($102.2 million across two conduits) transferred for imminent monetary default; 79 Madison Avenue ($85 million across two conduits) transferred after becoming a nonperforming matured loan; and Champion Station ($80 million in COMM 2016-COR1) transferred for imminent maturity default.

The multifamily distress rate declined in June for the second consecutive month, falling 98 bps after a 91-bp decline last month. The $539.5 million Yorkshire & Lexington Towers loan returned to the master servicer after a modification cured the defaults on the senior loan and subordinate mezzanine debt.

The lodging sector distress rate declined 20 bps this month, due to the return of the $87 million Holiday Inn FiDi loan to the master servicer following an extended rehabilitation period; a new borrower assumed the loan a year ago and undertook a conversion of the property to student housing.

In this report, KBRA provides observations across our $344.1 billion rated universe of U.S. private label CMBS, including conduits, single-asset single borrower (SASB), and large loan (LL) transactions.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1015824