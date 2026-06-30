Amentum Wins NASA’S COSMOS Contract to Advance Spaceflight Mission Operations

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), a global leader in advanced engineering and technology solutions, has been awarded NASA’s Consolidated Spaceflight Mission Operations and Systems (COSMOS) contract. The award comes through the ASCEND Aerospace & Technology, LLC, a joint venture between Amentum and Aerodyne Industries, LLC, formed under the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protégé Program.

“Amentum’s proven track record in enabling complex spaceflight missions makes us an ideal partner to advance U.S. leadership in space.” Share

The COSMOS work reinforces Amentum's vital role in the U.S. space program in support of the NASA mission to explore new frontiers and advance human understanding.

“Amentum’s proven track record in enabling complex spaceflight missions makes us an ideal partner to advance U.S. leadership in space,” said Mark Walter, president for the Engineering and Technology business at Amentum. “Through the ASCEND partnership, we’re delivering the space systems and training solutions to facilitate NASA’s ambitious goals for deep-space exploration and scientific discovery.”

Under the COSMOS contract, ASCEND will deliver critical mission operations, systems, and training solutions to support NASA’s Flight Operations Directorate at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. This work will play a vital role in advancing some of NASA’s most complex and high-profile programs, including the Orion and Space Launch System (SLS) programs which enable future deep-space exploration as well as International Space Station (ISS) operations and astronaut training programs. Additional programs include the Commercial Crew Program, which expands access to low-Earth orbit and the Artemis program, aimed ultimately at developing a sustained human presence on the lunar surface.

Amentum will provide expertise in Mission Control Center systems, training for both astronauts and instructors, flight controller readiness, training systems development, and mockup environments that replicate real-world conditions, delivering mission-ready solutions as a trusted partner to NASA and the U.S. space enterprise.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have approximately 50,000 employees in more than 70 countries across all 7 continents.

Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

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About Aerodyne

Aerodyne Industries LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Cape Canaveral, FL with a primary focus on serving our NASA, DoD, and federal customer programs and resolving their most challenging technical issues. Visit https://www.aerodyneindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates by reference statements by Amentum Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated work and revenue under the awarded contract, and the Company’s objectives, expectations and intentions, applicable legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, among others: the occurrence of an accident or safety incident; the ability of the Company to control costs, meet performance requirements or contractual schedules; and other factors set forth under Item 1A, Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2024, which can be found at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations portion of our website at www.amentum.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.