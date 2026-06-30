Lilly Lashes Launches Limited-Edition Collaboration for Bratz Dolls’ 25th Anniversary

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lilly Lashes, the #1 prestige lash brand and creator of the first 3D lash, today announced its partnership with Bratz®, the on-trend lifestyle and fashion doll brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA), to launch a limited-edition Bratz x Lilly Lashes Collection in honor of the 25th anniversary of Bratz, merging Bratz's Y2K pop culture royalty with Lilly Lashes' modern-day lash supremacy.

The Bratz x Lilly Lashes Collection features four limited-edition lash styles inspired by the original dolls: Cloe, Yasmin, Sasha, and Jade — each built on the brand's best-selling Self-Adhesive technology that has sold over 1.5 million units to date. These lashes feature a patent-pending adhesive band that activates with body heat for an instant, glue-free hold lasting 12+ hours, on a pillowy-soft, flexible band that molds seamlessly to the lash line for a weightless, barely-there feel. Just press on, show off, and serve your best Bratitude.

For the campaign, casting was just as intentional as the product itself. Rather than looking outward, Lilly Lashes turned to its own creator community – real influencer fans who wear the lashes daily and whose personalities already mirrored the world of Bratz. The result feels less like a casting call and more like a natural extension of who these creators are, filtered through a Bratz lens with a Lilly twist.

"From the launch of Bratz 25 years ago, these iconic dolls redefined what it meant to express yourself through beauty and fashion. Bold, confident, and unapologetically stylish, the Bratz girls inspired a generation to embrace individuality and stand out from the crowd – this is exactly what Lilly Lashes is all about – helping people feel their most authentic, beautiful selves," said Lilly Ghalichi, Founder of Lilly Lashes. "This partnership felt like a seamless fit, and I can't wait for our community to experience these four new styles, all with the Lilly Lashes self-adhesive technology they know and love."

The Bratz x Lilly Lashes Collection will be available beginning June 30, 2026, exclusively on TikTok Shop, Amazon, and LillyLashes.com, with additional retailers to follow. Each lash style retails for $9.99, while supplies last.

About Lilly Lashes

As the #1 luxury lash brand in the US, we understand that excellence is non-negotiable. Developed in 2013 by reality TV star Lilly Ghalichi, Lilly Lashes revolutionized the world of false lashes by creating the 3D lash concept committed to inclusivity, quality, and innovation. Lilly Lashes has grown to be the most trusted false lash brand in the world. The brand continues to provide long-lasting, easy-to-wear lashes in a variety of materials (mink, faux mink, synthetic) and with unparalleled styles. Offering the largest selection of handmade, luxurious lashes designed to cater to all eye shapes, ethnicities, and levels of drama, Lilly Lashes continues to lead the lash category by innovating high-quality collections and beauty products. Worn by Hollywood's hottest celebrities, trusted by the most famous makeup artists, and a favorite of lash lovers worldwide, Lilly Lashes are more than just lashes; they're a lifestyle!

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Ninjombie™, Wonder Factory™, DohKins™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.