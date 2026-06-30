Lenovo, Becky G, and Seattle Football Clubs Unveil Limited-Edition 12th Player Kit Through Lenovo’s Your Club Your Canvas Initiative

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenovo today unveiled a limited-edition 12th Player kit for Seattle football clubs Ballard FC and Salmon Bay FC. Inspired by the supporters, volunteers, players, and local communities that help define the clubs, the kit was created through Lenovo’s Your Club Your Canvas initiative, part of its Work For Humankind platform, and brought to life by Creative Director Sophia Yeshi using Lenovo’s AI devices and tools. Celebrating the unofficial “12th Player”—the fans—the kit captures the spirit and identity of the communities behind the clubs. Proceeds from sales will be reinvested into Ballard FC and Salmon Bay FC, helping support club programs and the communities that shape it.

“Ballard FC and Salmon Bay FC were built around a simple belief that soccer belongs to everyone,” said Sam Zisette, Co-Founder and President of Ballard FC and Salmon Bay FC. “This jersey reflects the people, traditions, and shared sense of belonging that make our clubs special. Knowing it will help support our clubs and communities makes it even more meaningful.”

From Club Culture to Creative Expression

Created through Lenovo's Your Club Your Canvas initiative, the kit’s final design emerged from a season-long collaboration between supporters, players, volunteers, club leadership, and Creative Director Sophia Yeshi. Through conversations, workshops, matchday experiences, and community storytelling, the Ballard and Salmon Bay communities helped shape a design that reflected their shared identity, traditions, and values.

Mentored by Becky G, Work For Humankind Global Ambassador and award-winning musician and investor in Angel City FC, Yeshi spent the season embedded within both clubs, listening to supporters, and exploring traditions, rituals, and stories that define the Ballard and Salmon Bay communities. What began as an effort to design a kit evolved into a shared creative process, shaped by the people who live the culture every day. Using a motorola razr fold with moto ai to capture moments of inspiration, a Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus to sketch ideas, and a Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition to refine the final design, she helped transform those collective experiences into a kit that reflects the identity and spirit of the community that created it.

“The more people I met, the more I realized this wasn’t just my design,” said Sophia Yeshi, Your Club Your Canvas Creative Director for North America. “Every conversation, tradition, and story added something to it. I was especially inspired by the people behind the scenes and their commitment to the team. I wanted the shirt to be full of details and Easter eggs that the community could point to and see themselves reflected in. Every object, place, and symbol came directly from what people shared with me, and I hope everyone feels like this is their jersey.”

Local Roots, Global Impact

Seattle represents the second chapter of Lenovo’s global Work For Humankind: Your Club Your Canvas initiative, which embedded Creative Directors inside grassroots football clubs across Brazil, China, Italy, and the United States to help communities turn their stories into symbols of pride through creativity and technology.

The first kit from the initiative was unveiled in China earlier this month, with designs from Brazil and Italy to launch later this summer. Each design reflects a unique community, while sharing a common goal: celebrating local identity and creating lasting impact beyond matchday.

“Football has always been about the people,” said Becky G, Global Ambassador for the initiative. “It’s about the communities, traditions, and shared experiences that bring fans together. What I love about these kits is that they weren’t designed for the communities—they were designed with them. They reflect pride and belonging that goes far beyond the game.”

“Culture starts with people,” said Emily Ketchen, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group and International Markets. “Our role is to help creators turn ideas into something real. What you see in these 12th Player kits is much more than a design. It's the stories, traditions, and pride of an entire community woven into something people can wear. When technology supports creativity, it can help communities celebrate who they are and share that identity with the world.”

Fans can learn more about the participating clubs, Creative Directors, and the stories behind each 12th Player kit by visiting www.lenovo.com/wfh. The limited-edition kits will be available for purchase at Ballard and Salmon Bay FCs’ retail stores, as well as online next season while supplies last, with proceeds supporting the clubs and communities that inspired each design.

As Official FIFA Technology Partner, Lenovo is helping power the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with AI-powered technology and operations solutions. Through Work For Humankind: Your Club Your Canvas, Lenovo is bringing that same spirit of innovation and impact from the global stage to local football communities around the world.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of “Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group’s commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning 21 research and development locations in 11 markets, and a global supply chain including more than 30 manufacturing sites across 10 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence, including ranking #8 in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at www.lenovo.com and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

About Becky G

Becky G is a multi-platinum global superstar who has spent the last decade shaping the sound and culture of contemporary pop across languages and borders. A singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and activist, the six-time Latin GRAMMY® nominee and Academy Award nominee, has amassed more than 28 billion career streams worldwide, building a catalog of era-defining hits while becoming one of the most recognizable voices of her generation. Her influence extends far beyond music, earning American Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards, E! People’s Choice Awards, and a Billboard Music Award, while her fearless advocacy for representation and community has made her a leading cultural voice on and off stage. In recognition of her growing global impact, Becky was named to the TIME100 Next list in 2025, honoring the rising leaders shaping the future across industries. In 2024, she delivered a powerful performance of her Oscar-nominated song “The Fire Inside” live at the Academy Awards.

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