DataCamp and FPT Japan Partner to Support Japan’s Digital Transformation and Accelerate AI Talent Development

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataCamp, the leading platform for AI and data upskilling offering the world’s #1 AI tutor, today announced a new strategic partnership with FPT Japan Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of leading, Vietnam-based information and communications technology company FPT Corporation. Designed to meet rising demand for AI and data professionals within Japan, the partnership will combine FPT’s established advisory and delivery practice with DataCamp’s growing learning platform, which currently serves more than 20 million users globally, to provide localized, customized courses to enterprise learners across Japan.

“The APAC region is one of the fastest growing markets for educational technology in the world. DataCamp sees it as a strategically important region, given the demand already for learning programs to keep pace with emerging AI and data technology,” said DataCamp co-founder and CEO Jonathan Cornelissen. “FPT's deep regional knowledge and reputation in Japan will enable us to accelerate that growth. By pairing their advisory and delivery strength with DataCamp's platform, we can help major Japanese enterprises transform their workforce end-to-end, from strategy and skills through to implementation.”

Japan is currently experiencing a shortage of AI and data professionals, with a 2025 survey from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development revealing that Japanese SMEs are significantly more likely than their counterparts in other countries to cite a lack of skills as a barrier to the adoption of AI tools. FPT sees its partnership with DataCamp as a key unlock here. Built with AI at its core, DataCamp makes learning AI, data, and engineering topics uniquely personal the way any great tutor would.

“AI and data technology is no longer limited to IT departments or tech firms,” said FPT Japan Holdings Vice President Takahiro Onouchi. “Digital transformation depends on a skilled workforce company-wide, capable of driving forward implementation and delivering results. We look forward to partnering with DataCamp to continue addressing this core challenge for Japanese enterprises.”

While this partnership has a primary focus on the Japanese market, both companies see potential to extend the collaboration, together with the wider FPT group, into South Korea, ASEAN, and the broader Asia region as the Japan collaboration matures.

About DataCamp

DataCamp is the leading platform for AI and data upskilling, offering the world’s #1 AI tutor, supporting over 6,000 organizations and 20 million learners through practical, hands-on upskilling for all skill levels. Built with AI at its core, DataCamp makes learning AI, data, and engineering topics uniquely personal, the way a great tutor would. Whether upskilling a small business or transforming an international workforce, DataCamp's curriculum delivers deep, comprehensive coverage of every data and AI skill, equipping organizations to lead in an AI-powered future.

About FPT Japan Holdings

FPT Japan Holdings is the Japanese subsidiary of FPT Software, the overseas-focused IT arm of FPT Group — a leading ICT company in Vietnam. Established in 2005 with the mission of bridging the cultural, economic, and intellectual exchange between Vietnam and Japan, the company delivers maximum value to Japanese customers through services and solutions leveraging advanced technology. Today, FPT Japan Holdings offers an end-to-end range of services including RPA, blockchain, AI, cloud, ERP, and big data analytics, supporting customers in achieving their digital transformation (DX) goals.