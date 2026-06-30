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AM Best Affirms Wellabe’s A (Excellent) Rating, Reinforcing Long-Term Financial Strength and Stability

Rating reflects strongest-level balance sheet strength and continued growth driven by innovation

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the A (Excellent) financial strength ratings with a stable outlook for Wellabe’s six insurance company subsidiaries. According to AM Best, the ratings and outlook reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, assessed at the strongest confidence level, and its risk-adjusted capitalization, expected to remain strong.

“AM Best’s affirmation reinforces our financial strength and gives customers confidence we will fulfill our promise to always be here for them,” said Dave Keith, chief executive officer of Wellabe.

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“AM Best’s affirmation reinforces our financial strength and gives customers confidence we will fulfill our promise to always be here for them,” said Dave Keith, chief executive officer of Wellabe. “It’s a commitment we’ve kept for 97 years and will continue to uphold.”

AM Best also noted innovation is embedded in Wellabe’s culture and is being leveraged by the company to generate long-term growth, streamline operations, reduce costs, create customer value, and increase employee engagement.

“We’re proud AM Best recognizes both our financial strength and innovation driving strong growth in sales and customers served,” Keith stated. “Our team is focused on delivering value for customers and distribution partners while positioning Wellabe as the brand of choice and leading digital insurer.”

AM Best is a global credit agency, news publisher, and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Mexico City. For the latest Best’s Credit Ratings, visit ambest.com.

About Wellabe

Let's do more, worry less, and make every day better. Since 1929, we have provided insurance solutions to help our customers protect their health and financial well-being. Every day we show we care through our shared values and doing what’s right. We’ll always be here helping people be well so they can prepare for tomorrow and live better today. Learn more at wellabe.com.

Contacts

Debbie DeCamp
Chief Brand and Communications Officer
ddecamp@wellabe.com

Industry:

Wellabe

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Contacts

Debbie DeCamp
Chief Brand and Communications Officer
ddecamp@wellabe.com

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