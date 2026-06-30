Brookfield and Bloom Energy Expand AI Infrastructure Partnership to $25 Billion; Fivefold Increase to Build and Finance Rapid Power for AI Infrastructure

NEW YORK & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), a global leader in power solutions, and Brookfield today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership as Brookfield increases its framework to finance power projects for AI infrastructure – from previously announced $5 billion to $25 billion – a fivefold expansion since October 2025. The increased funding will help grow the fuel cell partnership globally.

The expanded partnership reflects strong and sustained demand from hyperscalers and AI infrastructure developers for fast, reliable, and community-friendly power. It brings together Brookfield’s global leadership in AI infrastructure development, access to capital, and operating scale with Bloom’s rapidly deployable onsite power platform. Together, the companies continue to advance a new model for AI factories that integrates power, compute, data center infrastructure, and capital from the outset.

“When we formed this partnership, we said it was the first phase of a much larger vision,” said Aman Joshi, Chief Commercial Officer of Bloom Energy. “Today’s commitment reflects the momentum we are seeing in the market, as evidenced by recently announced large-scale deals. Bloom is uniquely positioned to address the urgent need for clean, reliable power to support the rapid growth of AI. We are pleased with our partnership with Brookfield and look forward to deepening our collaboration on large projects.”

“Scaling our commitment with Bloom Energy reflects both the strength of this partnership and the conviction behind our broader AI infrastructure strategy, including integrated compute,” said Sikander Rashid, Head of AI Infrastructure at Brookfield. “Scaling this partnership further strengthens Brookfield’s position as one of the leading global AI infrastructure investors, capable of delivering end-to-end solutions, from electrons to tokens, for some of the world’s most sophisticated customers.”

The expanded partnership is part of Brookfield’s dedicated AI Infrastructure Fund, which launched in November 2025 with a target to deploy $100 billion. Brookfield’s strategy is focused on investing in large AI factories, power solutions, compute infrastructure, and strategic capital partnerships. Brookfield is one of the world’s leading AI infrastructure investors, with over $100 billion already invested in digital infrastructure and clean power assets.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers enterprises to meet soaring energy demands and responsibly take charge of their power needs. The company’ s fuel cell systems provide ultra-reliable, clean, and highly scalable onsite electricity for Fortune 500 customers around the world, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, large utilities, and other commercial and industrial sectors as well as mission-critical organizations in local communities, such as hospitals, college campuses and retailers. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Bloom Energy employs more than 2,000 people worldwide and manufactures its systems in the United States. For more information, visit BloomEnergy.com.

About Brookfield

Brookfield is a leading global investment firm with more than $1 trillion in assets under management headquartered in New York that owns and operates real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We invest on behalf of institutions and individuals around the world across infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, real estate, and credit—sectors critical to supporting economic growth and productivity. With a heritage spanning more than a century and operations in over 30 countries, we deploy long-term, patient capital to build the foundational assets and businesses that power a more connected, resilient, and sustainable future—seeking to build long-term wealth for our clients while delivering strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.

Forward-Looking Statements (Bloom Energy)

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will” and “would” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Bloom’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans and expectations regarding the expanded partnership with Brookfield including the ability to support fast power for AI infrastructure growth, demand for Bloom’s islanded power solutions, the speed of deployment of Bloom’s onsite power platform, the ability to advance a new model for AI factories, Bloom’s ability to address needs for clean and reliable power to support AI growth, the reliability, scalability and cost efficiency of fuel cells, and the demand of AI data centers and resulting power needs. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties detailed in Bloom’s SEC filings. More information on potential risks and uncertainties that may impact Bloom’s business are set forth in Bloom’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 9, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on April 29, 2026, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Bloom assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.