Hyundai Translead Strengthens Commercial Vehicle Dealer Network with Tom’s Truck Center

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyundai Translead today announced a new addition to its commercial vehicle dealer network with Tom’s Truck Center in Southern California, expanding availability of the Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell truck.

As an authorized dealer, Tom’s Truck Center will support the sales, service, and ongoing deployment of the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck, helping fleets to seamlessly integrate hydrogen-powered vehicles into their operations. Serving Southern California since 1949, Tom’s Truck Center brings extensive experience as a full-service Class 1–8 truck dealer. Through its two locations in Santa Fe Springs and Santa Ana, they are well positioned to support fleets adopting new vehicle technologies with highly trained sales, service, and parts teams.

"At Tom's Truck Center, we believe hydrogen will play a significant role in the future of commercial transportation because it delivers the operational efficiency fleets have come to expect from diesel-powered vehicles," said KC Heidler, President of Tom's Truck Center. "Fast refueling times, familiar fueling processes, and the ability to maximize vehicle uptime make hydrogen a compelling solution for many fleet applications. We're proud to partner with Hyundai Translead to help accelerate the adoption of this technology and support our customers as they transition to cleaner transportation solutions."

Tom’s Truck Center marks an early milestone in local fleet adoption with the sale and delivery of its first Hyundai XCIENT truck through California’s HVIP program. To further support zero-emission vehicle operations, Tom’s Truck Center has opened a dedicated service bay at its Santa Fe Springs location, designed specifically for fuel cell trucks and equipped with the appropriate technology required for hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles. In addition, the location is expanding fueling capabilities with a temporary modular hydrogen refueling station scheduled to open in June 2026. This is the second modular hydrogen station deployed at Tom’s Truck Center.

“As demand for hydrogen-powered transportation continues to grow, expanding access and service is critical,” said Sean Kenney, CEO of Hyundai Translead. “We’re excited to partner with Tom’s Truck Center who has the operational expertise and infrastructure readiness needed to help build a scalable hydrogen ecosystem and support fleets towards clean transportation solutions.”

Looking ahead, Tom’s Truck Center is working with Total Hydrogen Solutions to develop a larger, permanent hydrogen refueling station in Santa Fe Springs, anticipated to open in late 2027. This infrastructure development will help support long-term adoption and operation of hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles in the region.

About Tom’s Truck Center

Tom’s Truck Center is a leading commercial truck dealership dedicated to supporting businesses with dependable transportation solutions. Headquartered in Southern California, the company offers commercial truck sales, parts, service, rentals, charging/fueling, and fleet support through its Santa Fe Springs and Santa Ana locations. With deep experience across diesel, gas, electric, and hydrogen-powered vehicles, Tom’s Truck Center helps customers improve uptime, manage fleet needs, and keep their businesses moving. For more information, visit www.ttruck.com

About Hyundai Translead

Founded in 1989, Hyundai Translead is the leading van trailer manufacturer in North America, producing dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbeds, truck bodies, and dollies. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, and wholly owned by Hyundai Motor Company, the company leverages advanced engineering and manufacturing to deliver advanced transportation solutions. In addition to its manufacturing leadership, Hyundai Translead is also the exclusive distributor of Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in North America, a sustainable solution designed to expand fleet options and support zero-tailpipe emission logistics. To learn more, visit: www.hyundaitranslead.com