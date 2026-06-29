Hadron Energy Engages DLA Piper’s Government Affairs Team to Advance Federal Commercial Deployment of the Halo Microreactor

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hadron Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDRN) (“Hadron” or the “Company”), an advanced nuclear technology company developing the Halo Micro-Modular Reactor (“MMR”), today announced that it has engaged global law firm DLA Piper LLP (US) to lead its government affairs and federal policy and funding strategy. The engagement brings a senior, bipartisan team from DLA Piper’s Regulatory and Government Affairs and Projects practices to support Hadron as it advances the Halo MMR toward licensing and commercial deployment.

"Commercializing the Halo MMR depends as much on federal funding support and strategy as on engineering," said Sam Gibson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hadron Energy. "DLA Piper brings experience spanning the highest levels of the U.S. government and the financing of major energy and nuclear projects worldwide. Their counsel ensures the policy and regulatory groundwork is ready the moment the technology is."

About the Hadron Halo Microreactor

The Hadron Halo is a compact, factory-built and transportable light-water reactor that will deliver continuous, carbon-free power with multi-year refueling cycles, with a 50-year useful life. Unlike experimental designs that rely on unproven coolants or fuels, the Hadron Halo uses familiar light-water reactor (“LWR”) technology, the same proven foundation that powers every operating commercial reactor in the United States, and approximately 95% of all commercial nuclear power plants worldwide are water-cooled.1 By building on this mature light-water technology base, Hadron combines decades of safety data, licensing precedent, operating experience, and an existing global supply chain with a new, modular architecture engineered for simplicity and speed.

Each Hadron Halo unit will produce 10 MWe and occupy less than one acre, a fraction of the land required for wind or solar projects of similar output. The reactor core will operate at lower power density than traditional plants, reducing mechanical stress and extending component life. All primary equipment, including the reactor core, pumps, and steam generator, will be housed inside a single reactor pressure vessel. This integral configuration minimizes external piping and will virtually eliminate the possibility of a large-break loss-of-coolant accident.

The Hadron Halo will be fueled by Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU), the current fuel of the existing nuclear fleet, relying on an established, domestically supported light-water fuel supply chain rather than experimental materials. Hadron has secured a domestic uranium conversion agreement with ConverDyn, the marketing agent for the only commercial uranium hexafluoride (UF₆) conversion facility in the United States, which is owned and operated by Solstice Advanced Materials (Nasdaq: SOLS) to advance fuel supply-chain readiness for the Halo MMR.

Proposed Applications for the Hadron Halo

Because the Halo MMR is small, transportable, and rapidly deployable, it is designed to deliver firm, clean power where conventional generation cannot. Target applications include army base and defense installations, AI and hyperscale data-center campuses, industrial and heavy-manufacturing facilities, mission-critical government sites, and remote industrial sites and communities. These markets share a common need for resilient, around-the-clock electricity for artificial intelligence and industrial electrification.

Timeline for Deployment

A factory production model distinguishes the Hadron Halo from conventional gigawatt-scale reactors that can take a decade to construct. Each unit is designed to be assembled and tested in under a year, shipped by truck or rail from the central manufacturing facility to the customer, and installed at an existing site with minimal on-site work. This will allow communities, industrial sites, and data-center campuses to bring nuclear power online in months rather than years. In parallel, Hadron is advancing the Halo MMR through the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission via a Manufacturing License and a Combined Operating License pathway, building on recent milestones including NRC acceptance of the Company’s Quality Assurance Program Description and submission of its Principal Design Criteria white paper. By combining proven PWR safety with modern modular design, Hadron aims to redefine how nuclear power is delivered: scalable, transportable, and ready to meet growing demand for reliable, clean electricity.

____________________ 1 Source: International Atomic Energy Agency / U.S. Nuclear Energy Institute; share of operating commercial reactors using light-water technology. Expand

The DLA Piper Team

Senator Richard Burr, Principal Policy Advisor, DLA Piper

A Principal Policy Advisor in DLA Piper’s Regulatory and Government Affairs practice, Senator Burr served nearly three decades in federal office across five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and three terms in the U.S. Senate, including as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. As Chairman, he led the committee in addressing emerging-technology, supply-chain, and national-security challenges, and is widely regarded as one of the foremost authorities on national security, geopolitical risk, and federal policy.

Oliver Wright, Partner, DLA Piper

A partner in DLA Piper’s Energy and Natural Resources and Projects and Project Finance practices, Oliver Wright advises sponsors, lenders, and investors on the development and financing of complex energy, infrastructure, and critical-minerals projects across multiple jurisdictions. Ranked Band 1 for Mining & Metals by Chambers, his experience spans project structuring, offtake arrangements, government financing programs, and relations with host-country governments, directly relevant to scaling and financing first-of-a-kind energy infrastructure.

Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman, Of Counsel, DLA Piper

Of Counsel at DLA Piper and U.S. Ambassador to Romania from 2019 to 2021, Ambassador Zuckerman advises multinational corporations on legal, regulatory, and governmental affairs. During his tenure as Ambassador, he helped structure an intergovernmental agreement for the multibillion-dollar refurbishment and expansion of Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear plant and negotiated associated financing with the Export-Import Bank of the United States, among the largest U.S. civil-nuclear undertakings of its kind. He brings deep experience at the intersection of government, finance, and international nuclear projects.

About Hadron Energy, Inc.

Hadron Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDRN) is an advanced nuclear technology company focused on developing the Halo Micro-Modular Reactor (MMR), a 10 megawatt-electric factory-manufactured, transportable light-water reactor. Engineered to deliver continuous, emission-free baseload power and heat with a multi-year refueling cycle, Hadron aims to meet growing demand for clean, scalable, and rapidly deployable energy. As an integrated designer, manufacturer, and owner-operator, the Company is dedicated to powering data centers, industrial and heavy-manufacturing facilities, remote communities, and grid stabilization. For more information, visit www.hadronenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Hadron’s development, licensing, and commercialization of the Halo MMR, as well as government affairs and federal policy and funding strategy efforts in support thereof. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Hadron in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.