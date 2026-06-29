Philip Morris International and Maestro Andrea Bocelli Present “Believe. Further”

STAMFORD, CT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE: PM) and Maestro Andrea Bocelli today presented “Believe. Further”, a multi-year platform designed to engage audiences in a broader conversation on progress and positive change. The launch took place at the Torre dell’Arsenale in Venice, where heritage and forward movement meet, a fitting setting for two voices on a similar path.

What do you do when the world has already decided what you are? “Believe. Further” begins from that question. It is built around a shared belief in progress and a shared conviction in transformation. At a time when science and technology allow better choices, it brings together two voices that, independently and in parallel, are undergoing a change in motion, and invites the beginning of a different conversation with society at large.

Maestro Bocelli’s journey has been defined by belief. From the beginnings of his career to the world’s most prestigious stages, he has followed a path shaped by conviction and the courage to go beyond what the world believed he could be.

The evolution of Philip Morris International reflects the same structure, driven by early decisions, sustained commitment and the discipline to deliver change over time. Today, that transformation is measurable: smoke-free products account for 43% of PMI’s net revenues and reach consumers in over 105 markets worldwide as of first-quarter 2026.

“We committed to transform our business, replacing cigarettes with better alternatives because it was the right thing to do and because we could. There was no Plan B,” said Massimo Andolina, President Europe Region, Philip Morris International. “Today, we launch our partnership with Andrea Bocelli in Venice, the city of bridges, to raise awareness of what technology and innovation can make possible and showing that this progress is already real.”

“I have always believed in the importance of staying true to one’s values and embracing each step of the journey, learning along the way,” said Maestro Andrea Bocelli. “We must consider possible even what may seem impossible, when it helps improve lives and advance human progress.”

Designed to engage cultural, institutional and business audiences across Europe, “Believe. Further” will evolve over time, expanding its reach as the conversation around progress continues. It reflects a shared approach towards the future, and a shared belief that progress matters and is the only direction worth choosing.

Media Information: www.believefurther.com

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch, and e-vapor products. Our smoke-free products are available for sale in over 105 markets, and as of December 31, 2025, PMI estimates they were used by over 43 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption. The smoke-free business accounted for 43% of PMI’s first-quarter 2026 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $16 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match’s General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI’s IQOS devices and consumables - the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumables and General snus also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness areas. References to “PMI”, “we”, “our” and “us” mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

About Maestro Andrea Bocelli

Maestro Andrea Bocelli is one of the most celebrated tenors in the world, recognized globally for his distinctive voice, artistic range, and ability to connect audiences across cultures and generations.

Born in Lajatico, Tuscany, Andrea Bocelli is an Italian tenor celebrated worldwide for his singular ability to bridge the worlds of opera and popular music. Over a career spanning four decades, he has sold more than 90 million records and generated over 16 billion streams - figures that place him among the most listened to classical artists in recorded history. His journey reflects a path shaped by choice, discipline, and a deep commitment to his craft.

He studied law at the University of Pisa, qualified as an attorney, and only then followed the deeper call of music - training under the great tenor Franco Corelli and building, note by note, one of the most distinctive voices of his generation. His reach extends far beyond the concert hall. He has performed at the coronation of King Charles III, sung at the 75th anniversary of the Italian Constitution before the President of Italy, and brought his voice to audiences across five continents. He performed at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan - a moment that placed him, once again, at the center of global culture. In 2011, Bocelli and his family established the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, whose mission is to empower people and communities facing poverty, illness, and social exclusion - giving expression to the belief that we can do much alone, but far more together. It is this conviction - that art carries responsibility, that beauty has a duty, and that progress is not measured in records sold but in lives touched - that makes Maestro Bocelli a natural and defining voice in this initiative.